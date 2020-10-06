Playtech upgrades live casino facility in Romania

London-listed gaming supplier Playtech has doubled its dedicated live casino space in Romania to support growing demand from licensees in the local market and internationally.

The live casino facility was initially designed to support the expanding Romanian market and has now been upgraded to have twice the number of tables available, with the addition of Greek-speaking dealers to serve the Greek market and Colombian dealers to follow.

“The unprecedented extension of our live casino facility here in Romania reflects not only the significant growth of the local market, but also the major expansion of Playtech’s live casino business internationally,” said Artyom Moskvin, Romania country manager for Playtech Live. “By investing in the development of our facilities now, we can support the existing building demand for our services as well as planning for future growth.

“Expansion into newly regulating markets is at the core of Playtech’s long-term strategy, and by offering additional capacity and native-speaking dealers for a growing range of languages, we can prepare our business and our partners for an exciting next stage in live casino services.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading up 2.08 per cent at 373.80 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.