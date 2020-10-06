This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Pariplay
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

Playtech upgrades live casino facility in Romania

6th October 2020 9:50 am GMT
Red Tiger

London-listed gaming supplier Playtech has doubled its dedicated live casino space in Romania to support growing demand from licensees in the local market and internationally.

The live casino facility was initially designed to support the expanding Romanian market and has now been upgraded to have twice the number of tables available, with the addition of Greek-speaking dealers to serve the Greek market and Colombian dealers to follow.

“The unprecedented extension of our live casino facility here in Romania reflects not only the significant growth of the local market, but also the major expansion of Playtech’s live casino business internationally,” said Artyom Moskvin, Romania country manager for Playtech Live. “By investing in the development of our facilities now, we can support the existing building demand for our services as well as planning for future growth.

“Expansion into newly regulating markets is at the core of Playtech’s long-term strategy, and by offering additional capacity and native-speaking dealers for a growing range of languages, we can prepare our business and our partners for an exciting next stage in live casino services.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading up 2.08 per cent at 373.80 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.

Related Tags
Live Casino Playtech Playtech LIVE Romania
Related Videos
Related Articles

Mor Weizer on Playtech’s decade in the Hot 50

Mor Weizer on Playtech’s decade in the Hot 50

BetGames.TV brings in Playtech’s Andreas Köberl as CEO

Gaming Realms and Eyecon to develop Slingo Fluffy Favourites game

NetEnt and Red Tiger partner with the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Stakelogic, GameArt and more

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Stakelogic, Playzido and more

Playtech unveils new Live Deal or No Deal branded game

Playtech expands US presence with BetMGM casino deal

Playtech partners Responsible Gambling Council

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Playtech, Stakelogic and more

Retail exposure leads to 23 per cent fall in revenue for Playtech

The story of PokerStars and its Hot 50 stars

The story of PokerStars and its Hot 50 stars

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, 4ThePlayer.com and more

EveryMatrix
Greentube
Pragmatic Play
Hot 50
Skywind
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games