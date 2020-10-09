This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track secures new deal with Glitnor Group

9th October 2020 7:35 am GMT
Malta-licensed gaming operator Glitnor Group has signed up to use Fast Track’s CRM solution across its casino brands.

Fast Track will work with Glitnor to enhance player engagement on its Lucky Casino and Gambola online casino, through the use of its real-time engagement platform.

“We are looking forward to working with Fast Track and implementing real-time engagements on our brands,” said Glitnor Group chief operating officer Anton Carcea. “The platform offers some really exciting capabilities and we are confident that taking advantage of these will boost our player engagement.”

Fast Track co-founder and chief commercial officer Christopher Hirst added: “I have been watching Glitnor’s rapid growth with interest for some time. We are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with them to further elevate the player experience on their brands.”

