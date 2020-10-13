Playtech launches live casino jackpots in Italy

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has rolled outs its Age of the Gods live casino progressive jackpots in Italy for the first time.

Players will have the chance to win one of four progressive Age of the Gods jackpots on any spin, even a losing spin, via a mystery trigger when playing Age of the Gods Bonus Roulette or Age of the Gods: God of Storms Live.

Age of the Gods Bonus Roulette combines classic roulette play with a new themed bonus game. If a player successfully bets on the bonus position, this triggers a single line slot game featuring Age of the Gods characters, each representing a multiplier. Three matching symbols grants a multiplier of between 5 and 100x.

God of Storms Live offers a unique collective experience with “community spins”, where all participating players play a single game together. A live studio-based host leads the game and provides commentary in order to create a game show feel and bring slot play to life in a totally new way. Live Slots also support Free Spins bonusing, the first game in the live arena to do so.

“Everyone at Playtech Live is very proud to be offering a market-first Live Jackpot in Italy, reinforcing our position as a leading and innovative live casino supplier in this region,” said Edo Haitin, managing director at Playtech Live. “Italy is still the most valuable gambling market in Europe, so it’s vital for us to be aligning our Live offering with other key territories, providing the best possible experience for players.

“Bringing the ever-popular and award-winning Age of the Gods brand to live casino will also create fantastic cross-sell opportunities for local operators keen to build on the success of the slots series. This launch is a major milestone for Playtech in Italy, and demonstrates our commitment to creating a peerless experience for our partners in the region and their players.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.82 per cent lower at 374.00 pence per share in London early Tuesday morning.