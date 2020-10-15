This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Pariplay
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Pariplay expands in Portugal with Solverde Group deal

15th October 2020 9:17 am GMT
Red Tiger

Aspire Global-owned aggregator and content provider Pariplay has expanded its presence in Portugal’s regulated iGaming market through a new partnership with Solverde Group.

The deal will see Pariplay roll out more than 35 games on Solverde.pt, including popular titles such as Wolf Riches, Jack in the Box, Treasure Temple, Dragons of the North and Rumble Rhino.

“We are always looking to provide our customers with the best tailor-made online experience, which makes this partnership with Pariplay so important, as it will allow us to further expand our wide assortment of industry-leading content,” said Americo Loureiro, director at Solverde Casinos & Hotels. “Already popular in other European countries, we are very eager to see how well these games resonate with our own players and the impact it will have on acquisition and retention goals.”

Pariplay director of sales Andrew Maclean said: “It is very exciting to see Pariplay content expanding in a market with as much potential as Portugal.

“Associating with a casino group that has the national recognition and land-based heritage of Solverde will contribute immensely to our long-term position, as we continue to build momentum with more top operator partnerships through the remainder of Q4.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 1.07 per cent lower at SEK37.15 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning, less than 10 per cent off their 52-week high of SEK40.90 per share set on Monday (12 Oct.).

Related Tags
Aspire Global Casino Pariplay Portugal Slots Solverde Group
Related Videos
Mor Weizer
Related Articles

Codere partners Pariplay in Spain and Latin America

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Stakelogic, Playzido and more

Aspire Global expands into sports betting with BtoBet acquisition

Pariplay strengthens senior management team with appointment of Christine Lewis

Aspire Global’s Pariplay expands in Romania with 888casino

Aspire Global shares climb on record second quarter performance

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Skywind, Booongo and more

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Habanero, Everi and more

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Live 5, 1X2 Network and more

Pariplay partners Nossa Aposta in Portugal

Aspire Global adds Stakelogic content to Pariplay platform

Pariplay releases latest slot game Stallion Fortunes

Pariplay secures distribution deal with BetVictor

Pariplay expands Portugal presence with Estoril Sol supply deal

GI Games Integrations: Greentube, Leander Games, 1X2 Network and more

Pragmatic Play
Skywind
EveryMatrix
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic