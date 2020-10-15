Pariplay expands in Portugal with Solverde Group deal

Aspire Global-owned aggregator and content provider Pariplay has expanded its presence in Portugal’s regulated iGaming market through a new partnership with Solverde Group.

The deal will see Pariplay roll out more than 35 games on Solverde.pt, including popular titles such as Wolf Riches, Jack in the Box, Treasure Temple, Dragons of the North and Rumble Rhino.

“We are always looking to provide our customers with the best tailor-made online experience, which makes this partnership with Pariplay so important, as it will allow us to further expand our wide assortment of industry-leading content,” said Americo Loureiro, director at Solverde Casinos & Hotels. “Already popular in other European countries, we are very eager to see how well these games resonate with our own players and the impact it will have on acquisition and retention goals.”

Pariplay director of sales Andrew Maclean said: “It is very exciting to see Pariplay content expanding in a market with as much potential as Portugal.

“Associating with a casino group that has the national recognition and land-based heritage of Solverde will contribute immensely to our long-term position, as we continue to build momentum with more top operator partnerships through the remainder of Q4.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 1.07 per cent lower at SEK37.15 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning, less than 10 per cent off their 52-week high of SEK40.90 per share set on Monday (12 Oct.).