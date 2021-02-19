GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Blueprint Gaming and more

The latest games round-up from Gaming Intelligence includes new titles from the likes of Pragmatic Play, Blueprint Gaming, GAMING1, Kalamba Games, NetGame Entertainment, Realistic Games and GAMOMAT.

Pragmatic Play’s Joker King

Pragmatic Play has released Joker King, the latest title in its series of harlequin-themed games.

Six regular symbols feature in the 4x6 slot - oranges, plums, cherries, BARs, 7s and stars. Winning combinations can be up to six symbols in length, worth pay-outs of one to five times the stake, while the game’s bonus features include Wilds, Scatter Multipliers and Free Spins.

“Joker King is the latest addition to our unique offering of slots, and we expect it to go down a treat with our customers,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely. “Fans of classic fruit game machines will definitely enjoy this release. With a timeless aesthetic and a collection of unique bonus features, Joker King really delivers on the excitement front.”

Slotmill's Neon Dreams

Slotmill has expanded its games portfolio with the launch of latest slot Neon Dreams.

"Neon Dreams is the latest addition to the Slotmill Classics series," said Slotmill product Manager Jamie Boyle. "It’s a fun, easy to understand slot with a volatile bonus feature appealing to both new and more experienced players."

Blueprint Gaming’s Big Money Frenzy

Blueprint Gaming has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of Big Money Frenzy.

“Big Money Frenzy is another example of how Blueprint is delivering quality content packed with a wide range of features that are in demand from both operators and players,” said Blueprint Gaming director of key accounts and marketing UK Jo Purvis.

“With a simple yet absorbing gameplay containing fun and engaging concepts, the game is another important addition to our ever-expanding portfolio.”

GAMING1’s Astro The Great Race

GAMING1 has launched a new Chinese New Year-themed slot game, Astro The Great Race.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of Astro The Great Race in perfect time for the Chinese New Year,” said GAMING1 chief operating officer Sylvain Boniver. “The slot is the latest to join our immersive gaming suite, following hot on the heels of the smash-hit titles that we released over the course of the past year.

“With a number of exciting launches still in the pipeline, we hope to carry this success into the coming months.”

Kalamba Games’ Agent 51

Kalamba Games is taking players back to the 1960s with its new extra-terrestrial-themed slot Agent 51.

“Agent 51 is a galaxy of fun - our much-loved features and the cool, classic theme makes for an amazing new sci-fi thriller,” said Kalamba Games chief operating officer and co-founder Alex Cohen. “It promises to be an exciting launch and players will be able to indulge themselves in an innovative gaming experience while hunting elusive aliens. The loot is out there.”

NetGame Entertainment’s Book of Nile: Magic Choice

NetGame Entertainment has released Egyptian-themed slot Book of Nile: Magic Choice, the latest game in the supplier’s popular Book of Nile series.

“The Book of Nile series continues to be a blockbuster performer and Magic Choice is a marvelous addition,” said NetGame Entertainment head of business development Andrey Vajdyuk. “Players have the magic in their fingertips to make a choice that will deliver their destiny on the reels.”

Booongo's Wolf Saga

Booongo has partnered with Kendoo to launch the latest addition to its Hold and Win portfolio, Wolf Saga.

"We are always looking for ways to improve our slot offering and we’re delighted to launch Wolf Saga, in partnership with Kendoo," said Booongo head of account management and business development Yuriy Muratov. "Our Hold and Win products continue to be a hugely popular choice."

Realistic Games’ Fulham FC Slot

Realistic Games has teamed up with BetVictor to launch an exclusive Fulham FC themed slot.

“As always, it’s been a pleasure to collaborate with BetVictor on this exclusive new title and we’re honoured to have been selected to work on the game’s development,” said Realistic Games commercial director Robert Lee. “The gameplay is perfectly designed for all players but is sure to hit the back of the net with any Fulham fans out there.”

BetVictor head of commercial Sergiu Turcut said: “We are delighted by Realistic`s professionalism and skill in delivering this slot, which perfectly embeds BetVictor`s collaboration with Fulham FC in a classic 3x3. The end result is an enjoyable game, dedicated to Fulham fans but also appealing to any classic slot lover.”

GAMOMAT’s Sevens & Books

GAMOMAT has expanded its game portfolio with the release of a new 3-reel, 5 payline slot, Sevens & Books.

“Sevens & Books brings together two of our most popular themes, but has a fresh twist thanks to the reels set-up,” said GAMOMAT managing director Axel Niemann. “Players will love this bright and absorbing game.”