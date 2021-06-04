GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Evoplay, Skywind and more

This week’s newly combined games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Pragmatic Play, Evoplay, Skywind Group, Pariplay and Playson.

Pragmatic Play’s Panda’s Fortune 2

Pragmatic Play has brought its fun-loving Panda back in its latest slot release, Panda’s Fortune 2.

“We pride ourselves on creating engaging opportunities for our players and updating iconic slots is something we love providing for our fans,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely. Read more...

Evoplay’s Lucky Sector

Evoplay has launched a new multiplayer instant game, Lucky Sector, where players are pitted against each other in a bid to take home the big prize.

“We are delighted to be able to finally offer our audience a multiplayer game that showcases our brand’s innovative approach to game design - and offers exactly what players are looking for right now,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk. Read more...

Skywind Group / Casino Gran Madrid Online

Skywind Group has expanded its presence in Spain’s regulated iGaming market through a new partnership with leading operator Casino Gran Madrid. Read more...

Pariplay / SoftSwiss

Aspire Global-owned Pariplay has agreed a deal to add content such as Stallion Fortunes, Mystery Fox and Dragons of the North to SoftSwiss’ aggregator platform.

“SoftSwiss has established itself as a leading supplier with a reputation for being a reliable and strong partner,” said Pariplay chief commercial officer Christine Lewis. “Their technology is state-of-the-art and with a growing number of prominent clients now using their platform, we couldn’t be happier with this collaboration.” Read more...

Pragmatic Play / Bplay

Pragmatic Play has rolled out its virtual sports products with Boldt’s Bplay brand in Paraguay and the Santa Fe Province in Argentina.

“We’re very pleased to strengthen our relationship with Bplay further, taking our virtual sports offering live in Santa Fe province as well as in Paraguay,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias. “With so many markets offering interesting opportunities, we’re eager to embrace every chance for growth out there and look forward to bringing our products live to players across LatAm.” Read more...

Playson / ExeFeed

Playson has agreed a deal to roll out its content with ExeFeed’s operator brands, including BetOle in Serbia, NXBet in Germany and LobBet in Montenegro.

“Through a premium portfolio of popular sportsbook and casino brands, ExeFeed has built an impressive following in a string of regulated markets, and we can’t wait to see what its players think of our games,” said Playson sales director Blanka Homor. Read more...

Other notable game releases this week include:

iSoftBet - Royale With Cheese Megaways

Stakelogic - Sea God

Push Gaming - Jammin’ Jars 2

Tom Horn Gaming - La Tomatina

Nolimit City - Infectious 5 xWays

Habanero - Candy Tower

Realistic Games - Tutankhamun Deluxe Pull Tab

Authentic Gaming - XL Roulette

Other notable platform integrations include:

Kiron Interactive / Sisal Şans

Gaming Realms / NetBet

Fazi / SoftSwiss

ESA Gaming / Microgame

GrooveGaming / InfinGame

Endorphina / Crowd Entertainment.