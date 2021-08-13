GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Greentube, Pariplay and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Playtech, Greentube, Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Relax Gaming, Endorphina and High 5 Games.

Playtech’s Eye of Anubis

The latest slot release from Playtech’s Ash studio is Eye of Anubis, a collapsing reels 8×8 cluster slot.

“Eye of Anubis may have a classic ancient culture theme, but with gameplay combining two of most popular mechanics of the moment, this is a game with a distinctly modern feel,” said Ash head of product Shahar Yanai… read more

Greentube / Parimatch

Greentube has expanded its footprint across the CIS region after taking its content live with Parimatch.

“Our games have resonated well with local players in the CIS region and this deal with Parimatch is a testament to the demand of our content,” said Greentube key account manager for CIS Opher Ben Zvi… read more

Pariplay / BetPlay

Pariplay has taken its content live in Colombia with Corredor Empresarial’s BetPlay.

“We continue our expansion in Colombia where our content has resonated well with local players and the growth shows no signs of slowing down,” said Pariplay vice president of sales Andrew McLean… read more

Pragmatic Play / Codere

Pragmatic Play has expanded its partnership with Codere to include the regulated Colombian and Spanish iGaming markets.

“Our relationship with Codere has been strong in Mexico and we’re delighted to expand this further into the key regulated markets of Spain and Colombia,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of commercial strategy and operations Bhotesh Maheshwari… read more

Relax Gaming / Tivoli

Relax Gaming has signed a new agreement to roll out its content with Danske Spil-owned Danish iGaming operator Tivoli.

“As our recent activity in the Nordics has shown, this region is strategically important to us and it is great to see this momentum continue thanks to our partnership with Tivoli,” said Relax chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola… read more

Endorphina’s Hell Hot 20

Endorphina is heating up for summer with its latest slot release Hell Hot 20.

“I’m glad to present this new fruity slot with 20 pay lines launched by our talented team at Endorphina,” said Endorphina sales director Kirill Miroshnichenko… read more

High 5 Games’ Golden Knight

High 5 Games has released its Golden Knight slot with licensed operators in Michigan’s regulated iGaming market… read more

Other notable game releases this week included:

Microgaming’s Game of Thrones Power Stacks

Yggdrasil’s 3021 The Bounty Hunter

True Lab’s Victoria Wild Deluxe

Stakelogic & Netgame Entertainment’s Wolf Reels Rapid Link

Swintt’s Sun Wind

ThunderSpin’s Book of Jam

Kalamba Games’ Blazing Bull 2

Belatra Games’ Africa Gold 2

Other notable platform integrations this week included:

Spin Games / Rising Digital

Yggdrasil / Tipsport

Red Rake Gaming / SkillOnNet