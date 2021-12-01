Pragmatic Play agrees multi-product deal with MarjoSports in Brazil

iGaming content provider Pragmatic Play has agreed a deal to provide games across three verticals to Brazilian gaming operator MarjoSports.

Pragmatic Play will provide its full collection of slots to the operator, including latest release Star Pirates Code, alongside its John Hunter series and Megaways games.

MarjoSports will also benefit from Pragmatic Play’s portfolio of live casino games, and its suite of virtual sports titles.

“We’re delighted to announce this partnership with MarjoSports as we look to further grow our footprint in Latin America and in particular Brazil,” said Pragmatic Play VP of Latin American operations, Victor Arias.

“Our comprehensive multi-product offerings have been well received by players throughout the continent and we are eager to enjoy more success with our new partners.”

MarjoSports director Jorge Barbosa Dias added: “The leader in online sports betting in Brazil has partnered with Pragmatic Play to also be a reference in slots, live casino and virtual sports. We have a lot to offer our customers with Pragmatic Play’s extensive offering. We are very happy to have signed this agreement and look forward to launching their products in the near future.”