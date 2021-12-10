GI Games Round-up: Featuring Slotmill, Evoplay, Red Tiger and more

The latest games and platform integration round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Slotmill, Evoplay, Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger, Betsoft Gaming, iSoftBet, Inspired, Endorphina, Pariplay and Relax Gaming.

Slotmill’s Sands of Eternity

Slotmill has released Sands of Eternity, an Egyptian-themed slot which is the supplier’s most advanced game to date.

“We’re delighted to end the year with Sands of Eternity,” said Slotmill product owner Jamie Boyle.

Evoplay’s Fruit Super Nova 80 & Fruit Super Nova Jackpot

Evoplay has revealed the final two titles in its Fruit Super Nova series of slots with the release of Fruit Super Nova 80 and Fruit Super Nova Jackpot.

“Today we wave goodbye to a much-loved game series, however on a happier note, we’re going out on a high with the release of two new games,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Pragmatic Play's Smugglers Cove

Pragmatic Play is inviting players to grab their maps and embark on a quest to discover untold fortunes in latest release, Smugglers Cove.

“We are thrilled to be entering the festive period with such a strong collection of slot titles, headlined by our new release Smugglers Cove,” said Pragmatic Play CEO Julian Jarvis.

Red Tiger / Superbet Romania

Romanian operator Superbet is set to go live with a full catalogue of slots from Evolution-owned studio Red Tiger.

“We are delighted to have entered into this new partnership with Superbet,” said Evolution head of business development James Jones.

Betsoft Gaming’s Take the Kingdom

Betsoft Gaming is taking players into the dragon’s lair with the launch of its latest slot, Take the Kingdom.

“Take the Kingdom is a fabulous addition to the series,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anna Mackney.

iSoftBet’s Majestic Gold Megaways

iSoftBet is returning to the great plains of Africa in Majestic Gold Megaways, the sequel to the supplier’s popular Majestic Megaways slot game.

“The original Majestic Megaways was a massive hit that was hugely well received by our partners and players around the globe, and now it’s back bigger and better with extra majestic action,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.

iSoftBet / Soft2Bet

iSoftBet has also this week agreed a content deal to supply its slot portfolio to operator Soft2Bet.

“Integrating with established platforms like Soft2Bet is in line with our company strategic expansion path and is pivotal for the long-term success of our aggregation offering,” said iSoftBet chief commercial officer Federica Faggiano.

Inspired’s Big Christmas Present, Merry Christmas Megaways & Christmas Cash Spins

Inspired has launched three new Christmas-themed slot games: Big Christmas Present, Merry Christmas Megaways and Christmas Cash Spins.

“We’re delighted to be kick-starting the festive period with a strong line-up of Christmas titles,” said Inspired vice president of interactive Claire Osborne.

Endorphina’s Royal Xmass

Endorphina has also released a new Christmas-themed slot with the launch of Royal Xmass.

Pariplay / Gaming Realms

Aspire Global’s Pariplay has boosted its portfolio by adding Gaming Realms’ content to its Fusion aggregation platform.

“We believe that we best serve our operator partners by offering them the widest possible range of content, designed to appeal to a large breadth of player demographics,” said Pariplay commercial director Shivan Patel.

Relax Gaming’s Money Cart Bonus Reels

Relax Gaming has released the latest in its Money Train series of slots with the launch of Money Cart Bonus Reels.

“We’re extremely excited to introduce the world to Money Cart, a truly entertaining game we anticipate will be a huge hit with players,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

Other notable game releases this week include:

Playson’s Diamond Fortunator: Hold and Win

Booongo & Kendoo's Black Wolf

Play’n GO’s KISS: Rock the Reels

ELA Games’ Malina

Stakelogic & Reflex Gaming’s Hot Pots

Kalamba Games’ Pharaoh's Reign

Yggdrasil & G Games’ Cthulhu

Push Gaming’s Fire Hopper

Swintt’s Golden Reindeer

Microgaming & SpinPlay Games’ Amazing Link Riches

Spinomenal’s Santa's Wild Night

1X2 Network’s Britain’s Got Talent Megaways

Microgaming & Crazy Tooth Studios’ Golden Hook

Yggdrasil & Peter & Sons’ Valkyries

Fantasma Games’ Caravan of Riches

Microgaming & Gong Gaming Technologies’ Empire Shields

Habanero’s New Year’s Bash

Microgaming & Snowborn Games’ Cat Clans

Realistic Games’ Rainbow Blackjack

FunFair Games’ Grab Yer Booty!

Other notable platform integrations this week include:

Spinomenal / Codere

Playson / Triples

Gamzix / QTech Games