GI Games Round-up: Featuring Wizard Games, Play’n GO, BF Games and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Wizard Games, Play'n GO, Pragmatic Play, BF Games, Relax Gaming, Endorphina, Inspired Entertainment, Yggdrasil, Evoplay, iSoftBet, NetEnt and Playtech.

Wizard Games' Dwarf Riches

NeoGames-owned Wizard Games is digging deep into the earth in its latest slot release Dwarf Riches.

“Dwarf Riches brings a strong, recognisable theme to players while incorporating the unique expanding riches mechanic, which can see wins awarded from non-adjacent reels,” said Wizard Games managing director Joey Hurtado.

Play'n GO's Cash of Command

Play'n GO has launched a new sea warfare-themed slot game, Cash of Command.

“Everything from the way the features play out on the grid to the visuals in the game, Cash of Command is a shining example of why Play’n GO games stand out in the industry,” said Play’n GO head of games Charlotte Miliziano.

NetEnt & Red Tiger / Holland Casino

Evolution-owned NetEnt and Red Tiger have expanded their presence in the regulated Dutch iGaming market through an agreement with Holland Casino.

“We are very happy to have partnered with Holland Casino Online," said Evolution head of business development James Jones.

Relax Gaming's Volatile Vikings 2 Dream Drop

Relax Gaming has launched the third game in its Dream Drop series of titles with the release of Volatile Vikings 2 Dream Drop.

“We’re delighted to introduce the world to the third game in our highly anticipated Dream Drop series, Volatile Vikings 2 Dream Drop,” said Relax Gaming CEO Simon Hammon.

BF Games' Burning Slots 40

BF Games has launched the third addition to its popular Burning Slots series of slots with the release of Burning Slots 40.

“With delicious graphics and top-notch features, Burning Slots 40 is the perfect game for players to sink their teeth into this summer,” said BF Games product owner Piotr Saluda.

iSoftBet's Wolf Canyon: Hold & Win

iSoftBet has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of Wolf Canyon: Hold & Win.

“Our latest release, Wolf Canyon: Hold & Win, delivers a rural experience built around the interaction between indigenous peoples and their surroundings,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.

iSoftBet / Alphabet Gaming

iSoftBet has also bolstered its presence in Bulgaria through a new integration with operator Alphabet Gaming.

“We are thrilled to announce the establishment of our partnership with Alphabet Gaming and its subsidiary brands,” said iSoftBet chief commercial officer Federica Faggiano.

Yggdrasil & ReelPlay's Professor Clank’s Combinator

Yggdrasil and YG Masters partner ReelPlay have unveiled their latest collaboration with the launch of Professor Clank’s Combinator.

“Working with ReelPlay allows us to bring numerous concepts and excitement to the market through a plethora of unique titles,” said Yggdrasil head of product and programs Stuart McCarthy.

Endorphina's Glory of Egypt

Endorphina is inviting players to travel back to Ancient Egypt in its latest slot release Glory of Egypt.

“Half of the year already passed and we are ready to show you the world of Ceasar and Kleopatra,” said Endorphina head of account management Gretta Kochkonyan.

Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of three new slot games - Fruit Mix, Animal Antics and Totem Thunder.

“We’re continuing our summer vibes this month, with the launch of three different yet very colorful and fun games,” said Claire Osborne, vice president of Interactive at Inspired.

Pragmatic Play's Tropical Tiki

Pragmatic Play is taking players on a tropical adventure in its latest slot release, Tropical Tiki.

“Tropical Tiki brings a genuinely creative and unique concept with our reverse tumbling reels mechanics,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Pragmatic Play's Shining Hot

Pragmatic Play has also this week unveiled its Shining Hot series of slot games with four variations of the game initially launched.

“We’ve turned back the clock to roll out a wonderful collection of Vegas-style slot products,” said Barzely.

Pragmatic Play's Fortune 6 and Super 8 Baccarat

In addition, Pragmatic Play has expanded its live casino portfolio through the launch of two new variants of baccarat.

“Fortune 6 and Super 8 Baccarat allow us to bring a brand-new dynamic to one of the oldest and most popular casino experiences in the world and add additional decision-making to the classic game through unique side bet opportunities providing more ways to win,” said Barzely.

Evoplay / Gaming Innovation Group

Evoplay has signed a new deal to integrate its content with iGaming platform provider Gaming Innovation Group (GiG).

“Establishing a relationship with GiG is a massive win for our brand as we continue our mission of European domination,” said Evoplay chief commercial officer Vladimir Malakchi.

Evoplay's Burning Aces Jackpot

Evoplay has also this week released Burning Aces Jackpot, a sequel to one of its most popular slots.

“We’re pleased to offer another fantastic slot to our loyal player base, with the latest game themed around the exciting world of Las Vegas,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Playtech / Resorts Digital Gaming

Playtech has agreed a multi-product supply deal in New Jersey with Resorts Digital Gaming.

“We are very proud to be working with one of New Jersey’s most iconic gaming brands,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad.

Pragmatic Play / Gana360

Pragmatic Play has expanded its presence in Latin America by taking multiple verticals live with Gana360 and Loteria del Niño of Billetera Electronica Bet Guatemala.

“We’re delighted to see the fruits of labour culminate in the rollout of our products with another valued partner,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias.

