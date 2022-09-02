GI Games Round-Up: Featuring NetEnt, Endorphina, Evoplay and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of NetEnt, Relax Gaming, Greentube, Evoplay, Pragmatic Play, Soft2Bet, Play'n GO, Betsoft Gaming, BF Games, iSoftBet, Endorphina, Evoplay and Amusnet Interactive.

NetEnt's Bee Hive Bonanza

Evolution-owned NetEnt has launched its newest slot game with the launch of Bee Hive Bonanza.

“Bee Hive Bonanza players will love the oh-so-sweet reactions between the different types of Hive and Bee symbols,” said Evolution head of business development James Jones.

Evoplay's Camino de Chili Bonus Buy

Evoplay has expanded its portfolio with the launch of its Aztec-themed slot, Camino de Chili Bonus Buy.

“We’re pleased to announce the release of this great new game, featuring wonderful and satisfying artwork that will please many,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Play’n GO's Champions of Mithrune

Play’n GO is introducing a new age of heroes to its slot portfolio with the launch of Champions of Mithrune.

"With the video-game style aesthetics with a heavy focus on the characters and narrative combined with the animation and graphics, and accompanied by a standout soundtrack, we can see this game has the qualities of a classic in the making,” said Play’n GO games ambassador George Olekszy.

iSoftBet's Piggy Bank Megaways

IGT-owned iSoftBet has released Piggy Bank Megaways, its newest slot packed with features and 117,649 ways to win.

“Piggy Bank Megaways offers a fun theme and thrilling features which, when coupled with the proven and popular Megaways mechanic, provides great slot action and entertainment for the players,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.

Soft2Bet / Stakelogic

Soft2Bet has agreed a new deal integrate Stakelogic’s portfolio of slots and live casino games onto its platform.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Stakelogic to our platform and can’t wait to roll out the developer’s fantastic titles across our brands,” said Soft2Bet director of gaming Daniel Mitton.

Betsoft Gaming / GoldenVegas.be

Betsoft Gaming has strengthened its presence in Belgium through an integration with Gaming1’s new online casino brand Goldenvegas.be.

“We are delighted to reinforce our presence in Belgium with innovative casino Goldenvegas.be as part of Gaming1’s dedicated line-up of entertainment brands,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anastasia Bauer.

Greentube / BetMGM

Novomatic-owned Greentube has further extended its footprint in North America after going live with BetMGM in Michigan.

“The team is thrilled to be launching with BetMGM in Michigan and we really appreciate the importance of this continuing partnership,” said Greentube commercial director David Bolas.

Greentube / Ski Challenge

Greentube is also teaming up with the Austrian and German Ski Federation, Swiss-Ski, to bring back its Ski Challenge game this autumn.

“Ski Challenge established itself as a legendary title when it was available to play on desktop,” said Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer.

Relax Gaming / ELYSIUM Studios

Relax Gaming has announced ELYSIUM Studios as the latest addition to its Powered By Relax distribution programme.

“ELYSIUM is a truly stellar studio with an impressive portfolio of titles under its belt,” said Relax Gaming CEO Simon Hammon.

Pragmatic Play's Fire Hot

Pragmatic Play is taking players on a fruit-inspired adventure with the launch of its Vegas-style Fire Hot series of slots.

“Turning back the clock to deliver a nostalgia-inducing experience, the Fire Hot series combines innovative technology with a classic aesthetic to engage players from all demographics,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Pragmatic Play's Wolf Gold PowerJackpot

Pragmatic Play has also launched the sequel to its popular Wolf Gold game with the release of Wolf Gold PowerJackpot.

“We’re always looking to bring fantastic additions to our audience and Wolf Gold PowerJackpot fits that description,” said Cornides.

Pragmatic Play / Fortuna Entertainment Group

Pragmatic Play has signed a deal to supply its slots portfolio to Central European operator Fortuna Entertainment Group (FEG).

“FEG is an important operator in Romania and Croatia and its reach in those markets is impressive, so getting this deal over the line is particularly pleasing,” said Cornides.

BF Games / Superbet.ro

BF Games has further expanded its reach in Romania after taking its portfolio live with Superbet.ro.

“We are excited about going live with Superbet in Romania, an established operator with a strong customer base, showcasing the popularity of our games in the country,” said BF Games head of business development Claudia Melcaru.

Amusnet Interactive's Vegas Roulette 500x

Amusnet Interactive has expanded its live casino portfolio with the launch of Vegas Roulette 500x.

Amusnet Interactive / Betflag

Amusnet Interactive has also expanded its presence in Italy through a new content supply deal with Betflag.

“We are thrilled to enter into an agreement with such a famous operator in Italy,” said Amusnet Interactive business development manager in Italy Polina Nedyalkova.

Endorphina's Samarkand’s Gold

Endorphina is taking players into an ancient Asian city in Samarkand’s Gold, its newest 5-reel, 4-row slot game with 1024 fixed pay ways.

Endorphina / Livespins

Endorphina has expanded its portfolio through a new agreement with Livespins.

“Our content offering continues to go from strength to strength, driven by partnerships such as this with Endorphina,” said Livespins chief commercial officer Michael Pedersen.

