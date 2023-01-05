Pariplay expands US presence with Caesars Sportsbook in New Jersey

NeoGames-owned Pariplay is continuing to expand its presence in the United States after taking its first games live with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in New Jersey.

A range of feature-rich slots from Pariplay’s in-house studio Wizard Games have gone live in the Garden State through Pariplay’s Fusion iGaming platform.

Pariplay has also lined up further US-focused content for Caesars from its Ignite partners and third-party vendors.

“We continue to make great strides in the North American iGaming market and this launch represents a major milestone for us as we continue to provide players in the region with a wide range of content that we believe will hold great appeal,” said NeoGames president Tsachi Maimon. “It’s fantastic to have taken the first step in taking our casino products live with Caesars and we look forward to continuing to work together.”

Caesars senior vice president Matthew Sunderland said: “Pariplay has access to a huge wealth of content, including its excellent Wizard Games range, so it’s a positive step to launch its new content for our audience in New Jersey.

“Its games add plenty of weight to our already wide-ranging portfolio and our players are sure to be engaged and entertained by what’s offered both now and in the future.”

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed 3.72 per cent higher at $13.39 per share in New York Wednesday.