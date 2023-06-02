GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Evoplay, Endorphina and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Wizard Games, Evoplay, Play’n GO, Endorphina, Pragmatic Play, Bragg Gaming, Yggdrasil, Greentube, Galaxsys, NetEnt, Soft2Bet, Big Time Gaming and Pascal Gaming.

Wizard Games’ Majestic North

NeoGames-owned Wizard Games is set for an adventure across the plains of Canada in its latest slot release, Majestic North.

“We are extremely excited to roll out our newest slot release, Majestic North, which explores the beautiful surrounds of the Canadian wilderness,” said Wizard Games managing director Benedict McDonagh.

Evoplay’s Unlimited Treasures

Evoplay invites players to an Arabic bazaar in Unlimited Treasures.

“Immersing users in an unforgettable street stall, Unlimited Treasures sees players try their luck at bargaining to unlock big rewards,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Play’n GO’s Viking Runecraft Apocalypse

Play’n GO brings players back to Asgard in Viking Runecraft Apocalypse, the sequel to its popular Viking Runecraft slot.

“It’s always an exciting time releasing a brand-new IP, but it can be even more thrilling to expand on one that has already captivated audiences across the globe,” said Play’n GO head of game retention George Olekszy.

Soft2Bet / RAW Arena

Soft2Bet has expanded its casino platform following an integration with RAW iGaming.

“We are excited to have launched with Soft2Bet, one of the fastest growing B2B networks,” said RAW iGaming CEO Tom Wood.

Endorphina’s Multistar Fruits

Endorphina has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of Multistar Fruits.

Pragmatic Play / win2day

Pragmatic Play is entering the Austrian iGaming market after agreeing a deal to integrate its slots with Austrian Lotteries-owned win2day.

“I’m excited to welcome win2day to our growing customer base in Austria,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Bragg Gaming / WynnBet

Bragg Gaming has launched its content and Remote Game Server (RGS) technology with WynnBET Casino and Sportsbook in New Jersey.

“We are delighted to further build on our relationship with WynnBET by extending the reach of our new games to their players in New Jersey,” said Kunal Mishra, chief operating officer, Americas for Bragg Gaming.

Yggdrasil’s Ragnawolves WildEnergy

Yggdrasil is introducing a new Game Engagement Mechanic (GEM) in its latest slot release, Ragnawolves WildEnergy.

“We are delighted to debut another fantastic GEM with the release of Ragnawolves WildEnergy,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.

Greentube’s Cyber Wildz

Greentube is inviting players to a dystopian world in its latest release Cyber Wildz.

“With Cyber Wildz, we bring something different to our portfolio, offering players incredible wins through the game’s generous multipliers that can land across the cybernetically-enhanced reels,” said Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer.

Galaxsys / Pariplay

Galaxsys has signed a deal to integrate its Crash-style content portfolio into Pariplay’s aggregation platform.

“Pariplay is a tier 1 aggregator and content platform with a global footprint,” said Galaxsys senior vice president of sales and business development Gil Soffer.

NetEnt / Reevo

Evolution-owned NetEnt has agreed a deal to integrate its content with Reevo’s iGaming platform.

“We are thrilled to partner with NetEnt, an industry leader renowned for their exceptional gaming content,” said Reevo head of sales Petra Maria Poola.

Big Time Gaming / Reevo

Evolution-owned Big Time Gaming has also agreed an integration with Reevo's platform this week.

"Collaborating with Reevo will provide us with a fantastic opportunity to showcase our games to a much wider audience," said Big Time Gaming CEO Nik Robinson.

Pascal Gaming

Pascal Gaming has expanded its games portfolio with the launch of six new slot games.

