GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Evoplay, Play’n GO and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Wizard Games, Evoplay, Play’n GO, Betsoft Gaming, Pragmatic Play, CreedRoomz, Yggdrasil, Greentube, Big Time Gaming and Bragg Gaming.

Wizard Games’ Alice in Vegasland

NeoGames-owned Wizard Games is heading down the rabbit hole towards bright lights and big thrills in its newest slot release, Alice in Vegasland.

“We can’t wait for players to join us in ‘Vegasland’, with this exciting new release featuring plenty of ways to win incredible prizes,” said Wizard Games managing director Benedict McDonagh.

Evoplay’s X-Demon

Evoplay invites players on an Underworld odyssey in its latest release, X-Demon.

“Taking inspiration from underworld mythology, our latest release X-Demon puts our signature unique spin on a slot with the Wild Attack rows adding a fiery twist to the gameplay,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Play’n GO’s Sweet Alchemy 2

Play’n GO has released Sweet Alchemy 2, the sequel to its popular Sweet Alchemy slot released five years ago.

“The fans wanted more Sweet Alchemy, here it is,” said Play’n GO head of game retention George Olekszy.

Betsoft Gaming’s Phở Sho

Betsoft Gaming is taking players for the best phở in town in latest slot release, Phở Sho.

“The Hold & Win bonus game has proved to be a big hit with players across all demographics,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anastasia Bauer.

Pragmatic Play’s Country Farming

Pragmatic Play is bringing players to the fields to harvest bountiful rewards in its Country Farming slot game.

Pragmatic Play’s Fat Panda

Pragmatic Play modifies wilds with numerous game-altering features in its latest Asian-themed slot, Fat Panda.

Pragmatic Play / Grand Casino Luzern

Pragmatic Play has also this week rolled out its live casino games in Switzerland via Grand Casino Luzern’s online brand, mycasino.

“Grand Casino Luzern is a trusted and respected name in Switzerland, where Pragmatic Play’s extensive Slots portfolio is already widely available,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

CreedRoomz’s Andar Bahar

CreedRoomz has launched Andar Bahar, a new card game originating in India.

Yggdrasil & Bang Bang Games’ Jokrz Wild UltraNudge GigaBlox

Yggdrasil has partnered up with Bang Bang Games for the latest iteration of the popular Jokrz Wild series,.

“Jokrz Wild UltraNudge GigaBlox incorporates two incredibly popular mechanics, and an exhilarating retro theme, into one fantastic package for players to enjoy,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.

Greentube / bet365

Greentube has taken its games live in the regulated Dutch iGaming market with bet365.

“We are delighted to take our games live in the Netherlands with one of the biggest operator names in the industry,” said Greentube commercial director David Bolas.

Big Time Gaming’s Big Bad Bison

Evolution-owned Big Time Gaming has released its latest slot, Big Bad Bison.

“Big Bad Bison is packed with all the exciting features and mechanics you’ve come to expect from our games,” said Big Time Gaming CEO Nik Robinson.

Bragg Gaming / Gamrfirst.ch

Bragg Gaming has agreed to integrate its content in Switzerland with Casino Barrière Montreux’ Gamrfirst.ch brand.

“We are delighted to join forces with Gamrfirst.ch and Casino Barrière Montreux, a highly renowned name in the Swiss gambling industry,” said Bragg Gaming president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon.

