Pragmatic Play launches new jackpot product for slots

iGaming content provider Pragmatic Play has added a new product to its jackpot portfolio with the launch of Jackpot Play.

Designed to boost player acquisition and engagement with substantial cash prizes, Jackpot Play is currently available across a range of slots including Sugar Rush, Gates of Olympus, Sweet Bonanza, Big Bass Bonanza, and The Dog House, with others to follow in the future.

Dropping randomly at any time during gameplay, the jackpot is packaged within a mini game that plays out on a 4x3 grid, and sees players choose from an assortment of gems to reveal their win.

Jackpot Play includes four tiers – Minor, Major, Mega, and Grand – each with its own win probability and jackpot seed, and can be integrated via Pragmatic Play’s Jackpot API.

“I’m delighted to announce the addition of Jackpot Play to our growing jackpot portfolio, following the launch of the unique community Power Jackpot late last year,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

“Available across an ever-expanding selection of premium Pragmatic Play slots, Jackpot Play lets operators create attractive progressive jackpot experiences for players across their own casino brands.”