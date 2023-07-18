Playtech launches Adventures Beyond Wonderland in the US

Playtech has launched its latest live casino game show title, Adventures Beyond Wonderland, in the United States for the first time.

Adventures Beyond Wonderland was first launched in the UK and other markets two and a half years ago, and has now been rolled out in the US, broadcast from Playtech’s live casino studio in New Jersey.

The game is brought to life by dealers dressed as iconic characters, who take charge of the main game and unique bonus games, Wonderspins and Walterspins, in a unique theme park experience for players in a revolving studio and augmented reality, with real-time elements allowing interaction with both the game and the hosts.

Additionally, players can also take part in Magic Dice, a separate mini game that takes place in a tea party setting.

“We are proud to deliver the first true game show experience in the American market,” said Playtech Live CEO Edo Haitin. “Live Casino is not just part of the gambling industry, but also part of the entertainment industry - and it's here to stay. In the current gaming landscape, players rightfully expect and deserve cutting-edge, experiential content that provides enjoyable moments of entertainment.

“Adventures Beyond Wonderland not only meets but surpasses these expectations, delivering an innovative and captivating experience that lives up to all the excitement surrounding it. At Playtech Live, we will continue our role as the provider and partner of choice with the top-notch quality portfolio to support partners when entering new markets.

“We do not expect the pace of this trend to slow down, we believe it will only accelerate - and we look forward to expanding even further across the US and globally.”