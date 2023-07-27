This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pariplay enters South Africa with SunBet

27th July 2023 9:54 am GMT
NeoGames subsidiary Pariplay has expanded into South Africa through a new partnership with leading casino operator Sun International.

The agreement will see Pariplay provide the operator’s SunBet brand with content from in-house slot studio Wizard Games, alongside third-party content from its Fusion iGaming platform.

“Sun International is one of the most well-known casino brands in the African continent, offering incredible land-based as well as online play - through SunBet - for its customers,” said NeoGames president Tsachi Maimon. “We’re delighted to partner with them to bring not only Fusion aggregation content but also home-grown Wizard Games products to further elevate their players’ array of choice on an interesting and fast-growing regulated market.”

SunBet CEO Simon Gregory added: “Pariplay has a market-leading offering courtesy of both its in-house content and its aggregation platform, and we’re delighted to be able to leverage that into exceptional gaming experiences for our customers.

“From localised slots to world-class games, it’s a fantastic offering and we’re very excited to take our offering to the next level.”

