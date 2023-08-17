This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Play’n GO expands US footprint with Rush Street Interactive deal

17th August 2023 9:45 am GMT
Evolution

Play’n GO is continuing to expand its presence in North America after agreeing a new partnership with Rush Street Interactive’s (RSI) BetRivers platform.

Through a direct integration onto RSI’s platform, Play’n GO’s slots have initially gone live with BetRivers players in Michigan and New Jersey, including titles such as KISS: Reels of Rock, Fire Joker, and Rise of Merlin, with the rollout to extend to more states where RSI operates in the coming months.

“We have always firmly believed that our games would appeal greatly to the US market and this partnership with Rush Street Interactive, one of the most experienced and trusted online operators in North America, is a great opportunity to introduce our games to that audience,” said Play’n GO chief commercial officer Magnus Olsson.

“Player safety comes first in everything we do at Play’n GO, and RSI’s commitment to a safe and regulated iGaming industry makes them a brilliant partner for us. We’re excited to get started and further enhance the entertainment experience for BetRivers online players.” 

Rush Street Interactive CEO Richard Schwartz added: “At BetRivers, we offer our players an immersive and entertaining gaming experience, so this partnership with Play’n GO makes perfect sense for us to expand our offering to include Play’n GO’s portfolio of popular titles.

“Play’n GO has an impressive game catalogue and we are thrilled to bring their innovative and top quality games to our BetRivers players. We look forward to many years of success together.” 

BetRivers Casino iGaming Michigan New Jersey Play'n Go Rush Street Interactive Slots United States
