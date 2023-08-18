GI Games Round-up: Evoplay, Greentube, Play’n GO and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Evoplay, Greentube, Play’n GO, Bragg Gaming, Pragmatic Play, BF Games and Yggdrasil.

Evoplay’s Northern Temple

Evoplay unravels the mystery of the Northern Temple in its latest slot release.

“Northern Temple takes players on a stone-age adventure where mystical symbols hold the power of unwavering wins,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Evoplay / Solverde

Evoplay has also this week entered the regulated Portuguese iGaming market through an agreement with Solverde Group.

“We are delighted to join forces with esteemed Portuguese operator Solverde.pt and to deliver an unmatched gaming experience to an even wider audience,” said Evoplay chief commercial officer Vladimir Malakchi.

Greentube / Jokerstar

Greentube has bolstered its presence in the German market after agreeing to supply a selection of its games to Jokerstar.

“Jokerstar is one of Germany’s most recognisable land-based operators and has built a strong reputation over the years,” said Greentube regional manager Julia Schager.

Play’n GO’s Honey Rush 100

Play’n GO has released Honey Rush 100, the sequel to its 2019 slot Honey Rush.

“Honey Rush 100 represents what a true sequel should be,” said Play’n GO head of game retention George Olekszy.

Bragg Gaming / bet365

Bragg Gaming has rolled out its content and Remote Game Server (RGS) technology with bet365 in Ontario.

“We’re delighted to work with bet365, one of the leading operators in Ontario, to bring our player-engaging content to their customers in the Province,” said Bragg Gaming president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon.

Bragg Gaming / Unibet

Bragg Gaming has also gone live this week with Unibet in the UK.

“Having seen the way our product is expertly handled and taken to market by Unibet in other regions, going live in the UK with its popular platform there was an easy decision,” said Falzon.

Pragmatic Play / Enjoywin

Pragmatic Play has agreed a new multi-product supply deal in Latin America with Enjoywin.

“Enjoywin is a fantastic brand to associate Pragmatic Play’s content with,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias.

Yggdrasil / Holland Casino Online

Yggdrasil has further expanded its presence in the growing Dutch regulated market through a partnership with Holland Casino Online.

“Holland Casino Online is one of the most successful operators in the regulated Dutch Market, and we’re delighted to partner with a leading brand in the country,” said Yggdrasil chief of commercial operations Andrew Pegler.

Yggdrasil & Bang Bang Games’ Roamin’ Romans UltraNudge

Yggdrasil has also teamed up with Bang Bang Games to transport players to ancient Rome in Roamin’ Romans UltraNudge.

“Bang Bang Games have developed a truly fantastic mechanic in UltraNudge, which compliments this Roman-themed title perfectly,” said Yggdrasil chief gaming officer Mark McGinley.

BF Games / SoftSwiss

BF Games has signed a deal to integrate its portfolio of slots with SoftSwiss’ Game Aggregator platform.

“This partnership with the SoftSwiss Game Aggregator evidences BF Games’ commitment to becoming a leading global slots provider and marks a period of significant expansion,” said BF Games head of business development Claudia Melcaru.

Play’n GO / Rush Street Interactive

Play’n GO agreed a partnership with Rush Street Interactive (RSI) to launch its games on the BetRivers platform in North America.

“We have always firmly believed that our games would appeal greatly to the US market and this partnership with Rush Street Interactive, one of the most experienced and trusted online operators in North America, is a great opportunity to introduce our games to that audience,” said Play’n GO chief commercial officer Magnus Olsson.

