Pragmatic Play expands in Argentina with Betwarrior Mendoza

Pragmatic Play has agreed a multi-product supply deal with Betwarrior in the Argentinean province of Mendoza.

The agreement sees the supplier’s slots, live casino and virtual sports products made available to Betwarrior’s players, with the rollout including popular slots such as Zeus vs Hades - Gods of War and live casino titles including Sweet Bonanza CandyLand and the new Snakes & Ladders Live gameshow.

“Pragmatic Play is delighted to announce our latest venture in Argentina with Betwarrior Mendoza, and we are confident this will be a fruitful partnership for both companies,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias. “With three of Pragmatic Play’s verticals now available to even further players in Latin America, we are delighted to continue elevating Pragmatic Play’s status to operators and players in the market, which remains a top priority for us.”

Betwarrior Mendoza casino manager Gabriel Kasza added: “Betwarrior Mendoza warmly welcomes Pragmatic Play’s slots, live casino and virtual sports content to our platform which we have no doubt will drive revenue and bolster our position in the market.

“Our players are sure to enjoy the diverse array of high-quality and engaging titles now available to them and we can’t wait to see how they react.”