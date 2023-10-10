Pariplay debuts in Pennsylvania with Rush Street Interactive

NeoGames-owned aggregator and content provider Pariplay has entered Pennsylvania for the first time with Rush Street Interactive (RSI)’s BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse brands.

The rollout marks the fifth US state launch for Pariplay and includes content from the company's proprietary games studio, Wizard Games.

“We are thrilled to enter Pennsylvania, which marks the latest state that we have entered in the United States,” said NeoGames president and head of iGaming Tsachi Maimon. “Our proprietary Wizard Games content has performed superbly across America, while our aggregation platform boasts an incredible breadth to it, giving operators a fantastic choice of content.

“Rush Street Interactive is one of the most experienced and trusted online operators in North America and has been our close partner for some time. We are delighted to take this step with them.”

Rush Street Interactive CEO Richard Schwartz said: “RSI and Pariplay have a close relationship and we’re pleased to facilitate its entry into Pennsylvania for the first time.

“At BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse, we offer our players an immersive and entertaining gaming experience. With games that are proven hits in other states, we’re confident players from the Quaker State will love them too.”

Shares in NeoGames Inc. (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed 2.28 per cent lower at $26.53 per share in New York Monday.