GI Games Round-up: Quickspin, Lightning Box, Microgaming and more

This week has seen new games released by the likes of Quickspin, Lightning Box, Play’n GO, Kalamba Games, Microgaming, Nolimit City, Blueprint Gaming, Pragmatic Play and Betsoft Gaming.

Quickspin’s Wild Cauldron

Playtech-owned slot specialist Quickspin has released its second game of the year with the launch of Wild Cauldron.

Wild Cauldron is a high volatility game which offers players the chance to win up to 21,000x their bet. It is Quickspin’s second game featuring tumble mechanics, following the success of its first reactor game Golden Glyph.

In addition to expanding reels, a Free Spins Bonus and a Multiplier, Wild Cauldron boasts a completely unique feature: Locking Symbol Tumble. A traditional avalanche game will blow out all the winning symbols and keep the non-winning ones, whereas Wild Cauldron does the opposite, it keeps the winning symbols and removes the non-winning ones.

Hit a win in this game and the symbols just keep on coming, stacking higher and higher. If players unlock the full reel, they get 48 symbols on the screen at the same time. The game starts off with a 4×6 grid and 4,096 bet ways, which can expand all the way up to 8×6 with 262,144 bet ways.

“We wanted to create a game for the kind of players who are well acquainted with tumbling reel mechanics,” said Quickspin producer Travis Grabau. “And we wanted to combine these mechanics with a warm and cosy theme, so we’ve created a colourful witch’s ‘workshop’.

“We’ve also added a new and previously unheard-of feature to this slot. This will give players a completely new experience, where they get to watch a regular win build up to become a potentially really big win.”

Lightning Box’s Golden Yak

Lightning Box has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of its new Mongolian-themed game Golden Yak.

The 4×5 reel slot is set in the country’s high mountains and features wild multipliers with the potential to expand wins up to 100 times. If players can land both Wild Yak symbols there are big prizes on offer during the bonus.

Golden Yak is currently live with operator bet365 for two weeks, before its general release on 24 February.

“Golden Yak is a great new addition to our portfolio and we’re really looking forward to seeing what players make of it, starting with bet365,” said Lightning Box co-founder and CEO Peter Causley. “The game features a number of Mongolian animals, with the main Wild Yak symbol giving players the chance to win big and winnings multiplying up to 100x.”

Play’n GO’s Leprechaun Goes Wild

Play’n GO has launched the latest in its series of Leprechaun games with the launch of Leprechaun Goes Wild.

Following the release of Leprechaun Goes to Egypt in 2013 and Leprechaun Goes to Hell in 2016, the new 5-reel slot sees the title character team up with some of his friends to create the Rainbow Revolution.

“Players feel a connection with some of our most beloved characters; Hugo, Rich Wilde and the Leprechaun, so it’s always worth revisiting them to bring a familiar face from a fresh perspective,” said Play’n GO CEO Johan Törnqvist. “It’s important no to rehash the same old scenario in a game; otherwise, there’s no point. We want to make sure we give players more, even when dealing with a character they’re already accustomed to.”

Kalamba Games’ Crystal Cavern

Kalamba Games has released its latest slot title to be exclusively distributed on the Relax Gaming platform.

Crystal Cavern offers players an immersive and hypnotic vibe as they collect sparkling crystals, colourful mushrooms and orbs to claim big rewards.

The 6×4 slot includes Kalamba’s signature feature HyperBet, as well as Free Spins Multipliers and Cash Orbs to maximise win potential.

Collecting six or more Cash Orbs every 10 spins unlocks the free spins round, where lucky players can claim even more free spins and are offered the chance for wins to be multiplied.

“Crystal Cavern has a captivating theme with atmospheric sounds and sparkling symbols that transport players deep into the game’s action,” said Kalamba Games co-founder and chief operating officer Alex Cohen.

“With the perfect blend of monetisation and engagement features, our latest slot game is a great way for players to kick back and enjoy the mesmerising gameplay with huge potential wins.”

Microgaming

Microgaming has unveiled a number of game releases for February, which have been developed by its roster of independent studios and content partners.

The first release is Alchemy Gaming’s Wheel of Wishes, a five-reel, ten-payline progressive slot set against the sands of Arabia.

This will be followed by Crazy Tooth Studio’s Seven 7’s, which takes players on a voyage across the seven seas and encompasses a host of treasures, including expanding reels and 2x multiplier symbols.

Just For The Win takes players on a fruitful visit to an enchanted and magical forest in Wonder Woods, a new slot featuring an entrancing soundtrack, mystery symbols, wild symbols, free spins and sticky mystery symbols.

Undersea adventures await in Neon Valley Studios’ Atlantean Treasures Mega Moolah, with the 5×3 reel, ten-payline game featuring Microgaming’s record-breaking Mega Moolah progressive jackpot, alongside an abundance of sunken riches, magical bubbles and the elusive mythical mermaid.

The latest release from All41 Studios sees players dive into the abyss of space in Space Enigma, a five-reel, ten-payline slot featuring wilds and respins.

In addition, Microgaming will also be releasing a number of games from its leading content partners this month, including Golden Rock Studios’ RouletteX2, 2By2 Gaming’s Loki Wild Tiles, Booming Games’ Wild Energy, Lightning Box Games’ Golden Yak, MGA’s CSI, 1X2gaming’s Book of Merlin, Playson’s Sunny Fruits: Hold and Win, and Realistic Games’ Game Changer.

“February brings an incredible selection of diverse games, each offering dynamic features and varied themes,” said Microgaming director of global operations James Buchanan. “Offering a wealth of exclusive releases from the independent game studios, in addition to exciting new releases from our partners, all available through Microgaming’s award-winning content aggregation platform, there is plenty of choice for operators this month.

Blueprint Gaming’s Diamond Mine Megaways Extra Gold

Blueprint Gaming has unveiled its latest instalment of its diamond digging-themed game, Diamond Mine Megaways Extra Gold.

Featuring the Megaways mechanic under license from Big Time Gaming, the new slot features explosive prizes and cascading wins with up to 117,649 pay lines.

The base gameplay sees the TNT mystery barrel transform into any other symbol when in view, creating more chances of winning. Four or more scattered gold bags trigger the free spins round, after which players are presented with the chance to gamble to win additional spins.

During the free games round, there’s an unlimited multiplier which increases after every win, while the gold bag scatter symbol awards extra free spins.

Diamond Mine Megaways Extra Gold includes an operator-selectable Golden Bet feature, which provides players with direct entry to the bonus round and a minimum number of free spins.

“Players will be in ‘ore’ of the golden nuggets and glittering diamonds to be found in our latest game release,” said Blueprint Gaming director of marketing and relationships Jo Purvis. “This Wild West themed game is packed with bonus rounds, cascading wins and the Megaways mechanic, making the ‘prospect’ of winning even more exciting.”

Pragmatic Play’s Master Joker

Pragmatic Play has expanded its game portfolio with the release of its latest slot Master Joker.

The one reel, five-line slot game combines traditional slot staples, such as fruit symbols, gold bars and Sevens with a modern spinning wheel mechanic. The titular Joker character plays a vital role in the slot when she lands on the reels, spinning the wheel which randomly picks a multiplier for a player’s win, while also acting as a Wild.

Players can win up to 10,000x their stake should the Seven symbol land upon all five reels and the Joker spins the multiplier wheel with it landing on 100x.

“Master Joker takes a traditional slot experience and transforms it into a thrilling, multiplier-heavy Pragmatic Play video slot,” said Pragmatic Play chief commercial officer Melissa Summerfield. “Its vibrant colours, fast-paced gameplay and huge win potential gives Master Joker all the ingredients to become an instant classic in our slot portfolio.”

Nolimit City’s Punk Rocker xWays

Nolimit City has released its latest slot Punk Rocker xWays, which is set in the iconic mid-70’s London punk era and features the supplier’s reintroduced xWays mechanic.

“We hope to make games that stick out and want to get noticed for our innovative game design – this game brings this to the extreme, especially with its rowdy graphical approach that is loud and extremely up-tempo,” said Nolimit City product owner Per Lindheimer.

“Make sure to try out the Nolimit Bonus tool – a feature buy shortcut for you who doesn’t want to earn the Freespins through the regular grind.”

Alongside the release, Nolimit City has also launched an updated mobile friendly Bet-Panel and new player facing Promo tool interface, which includes the possibility of buying in-game features and accessing global game results across a network of Nolimit games.

“This year will be an extremely special one for us,” said Nolimit City commercial director Malcolm Mizzi. “We’ve worked tirelessly to stand out and develop state-of-the-art games and constant releases, but now it’s time for us to evolve into the next phase and prove that we’re not just about great games.

“The promo tool interface will house some of the industry’s most alluring player engagement tools.”

Betsoft Gaming’s Total Overdrive

Betsoft Gaming has released its third slot game of the year with the launch of Total Overdrive.

The 3 reel, five payline slot features neon graphics for the traditional 7s, cherries and diamonds against a Metropolis-inspired background.

The Wild symbol replaces all other symbols and 3 Wilds give players a 50x win. Big wins in come with the Overdrive Multiplier, where every winning spin increases the multiplier, with consecutive wins ensuring bigger payouts.

The Overdrive multiplier can become sticky, staying in place even without consecutive wins. This multiplier can also re-trigger, pushing potential wins up to 1450x the max bet.

“Total Overdrive is an innovative approach to a traditional slot,” said Betsoft Gaming marketing director Annamaria Anastasi. “It appeals to classic slot fans who want that extra excitement in their games in addition to the high cinematic quality that we are renowned for.”