GI Games Integrations: Push Gaming, G.Games, Playzido and more

This week’s platform integrations include Push Gaming, Playzido, G.Games, NetGaming, Red Rake Gaming and BF Games.

Push Gaming / MegaLotto

Push Gaming has agreed a deal to provide its full suite of slot games to newly launched lottery betting operator Megalotto.

Through an integration with Relax Gaming’s platform, MegaLotto will expand its online casino platform with Push Gaming titles including Jammin’ Jars, The Shadow Order and Razor Shark.

“We are thrilled to add Megalotto to our growing roster of operator partners and for its players to be able to experience the thrill and excitement of our suite of highly engaging slots for the first time,” said Push Gaming CEO James Marshall.

“Lottery betting is on the rise around the world and by combining the most popular draws with online slots and casino games, we believe MegaLotto will achieve great success and we are proud to be a part of its product offering.”

MegaLotto CEO Grant Williams commented: “Push Gaming is one of the must-have game developers in any operator’s portfolio and we are delighted to finally be able to integrate its titles into our lobby, particularly its Jammin Jars and Razor Shark slots.

“The Push Gaming team really has cracked the code when it comes to designing and developing slot games with mass market appeal and we believe they will be hugely popular with our players.”

Playzido / ReelPlay

Playzido, the joint venture between Endemol Shine Gaming and Black Cow Technology, has agreed a deal to add games from ReelPlay to its platform.

The initial integration includes ReelPlay’s Hypernova Megaways game, the first Megaways title to go live on Playzido’s platform.

“We are delighted to bring ReelPlay onboard,” said Playzido managing director Stuart Banks. “Their content perfectly complements our existing catalogue of branded and premium original games and we look forward to working together to help broaden their distribution to some of the leading operators in the market.”

ReelPlay chief commercial officer David Johnson said: “Our agreement with Playzido provides operators with further choice in accessing ReelPlay content. I am sure our launch games will be a big hit with Playzido’s growing distribution channel and we look forward to collaborating on further titles as the partnership develops.”

Relax Gaming / G.Games

Relax Gaming has expanded its Powered By partnerships through a new agreement with G.Games.

The agreement provides G.Games, formed through the merger of Gamevy and Gluck in 2018, with access to Relax Gaming’s distribution network and operator partners.

“G.Games has been on a home-run since it merged in 2018, developing unique content that appeals to a broad range of player demographics and performs well in multiple markets,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

“We see great potential in the mutual benefits of this partnership and look forward to offering its games to our integrated customers, boosting our portfolio with titles that will attract new audiences.”

G.Games chief commercial officer Helen Walton commented: “Customers have been urging us to integrate with Relax for several years.

“It’s been very clear to us that Relax has a magic recipe for making customers happy – and that means we’re absolutely delighted to be delivering our content via its platform and making those same customers even happier.”

NetGaming / We Are Casino

NetGaming is targeting growth in the Asian market through a content distribution deal with We Are Casino’s aggregator platform.

The deal will see NetGaming’s slot catalogue go live in Asia, including titles such as Warrior’s Quest, Festival of Fortune and recent release Kitty Café.

“We Are Casino’s impressive distribution capability gives our content a further boost, and the aggregator’s access to important regions in Asia fits well with our ambitious global roadmap,” said NetGaming CEO Pallavi Deshmukh. “With further market entries, high-profile agreements and premium game releases on the horizon, NetGaming is all set for an exciting 2020.”

WeAreCasino head of sales Marko Jelen added: “I’m really pleased about the deal we closed with NetGaming.

“I’m sure that the quality of their games will appeal not just to our Asian market but also Europe and others. I’m particularly excited to see their Branded Games that are coming soon.”

Red Rake Gaming / Wildz

Red Rake Gaming has launched its portfolio of games with Rootz-owned operator Wildz.

The integration will see Wildz’s players gain access to Red Rake titles including Super12Stars, Tiger & Dragon and Gustav Minebuster.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Wildz team and it’s incredible to see what they have achieved in such a short period of time,” said Red Rake Gaming director of Malta operations Nick Barr. “We are very much looking forward to being a part of their continued growth and delivery of an industry leading casino.”

Rootz chief operating officer Tony Kjaldstrom said: “We are pleased to join forces with Red Rake Gaming to offer their game lineup at Wildz online casino. Red Rake Gaming delivers quality titles that will be a welcome addition to our casino.

“In particular, the replay feature on Red Rake’s titles will be sure to generate interest, especially among seasoned casino players. However, more important than these extra features is the overall quality of the games themselves. In that regard, Red Rake Gaming absolutely delivers.”

BF Games / iGamingPlatform

BF Games has expanded its footprint across several markets after integrating its slots portfolio with iGamingPlatform (iGP).

BF Games’ portfolio of 53 titles have gone live on iGP’s Malta-licensed GameHub platform and made accessible to its network of nearly 100 operator partners.

The integration includes Book of Gods, Stunning Hot, Crystal Mania and Hot Classic, as well as new releases Cosmic Dream, Bonnie & Clyde, Aztec Adventures and Road Cash.

“iGP has quickly established itself as a leading platform provider and we are excited about launching our games with their extensive distribution network which will help us reach even more operators in a number of countries,” said BF Games head of business development Claudia Melcaru.

iGP head of sales and white labels Phil Pearson commented: “Partnering with BF is a cosmic dream for us. They have some excellent content and have a strong presence in many of our core markets.

“Working with Claudia on this deal was a highlight of my year, and we hope this partnership has a really good ‘energy’ to it that will push us both in to 2020 on a high note.”

NetGaming / EveryMatrix

NetGaming has signed a content distribution deal with casino platform provider EveryMatrix.

Under the deal, NetGaming’s portfolio of slots will be integrated with EveryMatrix’s CasinoEngine casino aggregation platform.

“We are delighted to sign with EveryMatrix, as the company’s strong distribution capability enables us to expand across a range of key territories,” said NetGaming CEO Pallavi Deshmukh. “We feel confident that our impressive portfolio will prove popular amongst players and look forward to a fruitful long-term partnership.”

CasinoEngine CEO Stian Hornsletten added: “We are thrilled to have NetGaming on board, and the company’s entertaining slot titles will be a welcome addition to our offering.

“Our tools can be directly integrated into an operator’s platform and include a second generation cross-product bonus system with unprecedented flexibility.”