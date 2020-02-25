Optimizer Invest launches new Megalotto lottery betting brand

Optimizer Invest-backed lottery betting operator Megalotto has gone live after securing approval from the Malta Gaming Authority.

Megalotto was launched Monday in multiple markets via Gaming Innovation Group’s platform, offering players bets on some of the world’s biggest lotteries, as well as access to a range of instant win games and slot games from third-party suppliers.

“We are delighted to be going live with our new venture and to get our product in front of customers,” said Megalotto CEO Grant Williams. “Our vision from day one has been to design and build an innovative and disruptive lottery product, and we believe we are on track to do just that.

“We have recruited a high quality, experienced management team to lead the launch of this new Optimizer Invest backed product, matching the ambitious plans we have in place for the markets we will be targeting.”

The launch marks Optimizer Invest’s first project within the lottery vertical, with the company also owning stakes in Gaming Innovation Group, Catena Media, Easy Payment Gateway and Skilling among others

“The innovative Megalotto product is the result of a successful partnership between two of our portfolio companies, bringing a world class, truly customer friendly experience,” said Optimizer Invest CEO Petter Moldenius.

“Megalotto will give millions of players access to lotteries on a global scale in a mobile-first environment that is pushing the envelope for innovation of iGaming experiences on-the-go.”