Las Vegas casinos prepare to reopen next Thursday

Leading casino operators in Las Vegas will reopen their properties next week after Governor Steve Sisolak confirmed that the state is ready to begin Phase 2 of its reopening plan.

Under Phase two of the Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery plan, the state’s casinos will be allowed to reopen from Thursday 4 June, having been temporarily closed in mid-March to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Pursuant to Nevada Gaming Control Board directives, capacity limitations will be enforced, with slot machine and table games configured with limited seating to allow for appropriate physical distancing.

MGM Resorts International confirmed it will reopen its Bellagio, New York-New York, MGM Grand Las Vegas and The Signature properties, with amenities at all venues limited at opening. As demand for the destination builds, additional venues within these resorts will open and other MGM Resorts properties on The Strip will also reopen.

“Our hearts go out to everyone in the communities where we operate, and around the world, who has been personally impacted during this time of crisis,” said MGM Resorts acting CEO and president Bill Hornbuckle. “As we plan for these openings, the health and safety of our guests and employees is at the forefront of all we do.

“Getting many of our employees back to work and welcoming guests through our doors once again will allow us to do what we do best – entertain. The team is ready and we can't wait.”

Wynn Resorts Las Vegas aims to provide guests a complete Las Vegas experience by opening every amenity and outlet.

Both hotel towers and the casino, as well as all restaurants will reopen on 4 June, followed by the resort's newest restaurant, Elio, later in the month.

“We are ready to provide our guests with a full Las Vegas experience with a collection of luxury amenities and unmatched service,” said Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox. “At the same time, our extensive Health & Safety Plan, validated by the nation's leading public health experts, will enable a safe environment for our guests. The entire Wynn team is looking forward to welcoming our guests back.”

Boyd Gaming plans to resume operations at nine of its Nevada properties - The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Aliante, Cannery, Sam's Town, Fremont, California and Jokers Wild. Three of Boyd Gaming's southern Nevada properties - Eastside Cannery, Eldorado and Main Street Station - will remain closed during the initial reopening phase.

In addition, the company also plans to resume operations from Monday 1 June at its two Missouri properties, Ameristar St. Charles and Ameristar Kansas City, and its two Iowa properties, Diamond Jo Dubuque and Diamond Jo Worth.

The Nevada, Missouri and Iowa openings follow the resumption of operations at Kansas Star in Kansas on 12 May; Delta Downs, Evangeline Downs and Treasure Chest in Louisiana on 20 May; IP Casino Resort Spa and Sam's Town Tunica in Mississippi on 21 May; and Sam's Town Shreveport and Amelia Belle in Louisiana yesterday.

“We are excited for the opportunity to resume operations in Nevada, Missouri and Iowa, as our nationwide operations continue to return to business,” said Boyd Gaming president and CEO Keith Smith. “So far, we are encouraged by the enthusiastic response we have seen from our customers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Kansas following our reopenings in those states.

“By the first week of June, we look forward to having 21 of our 29 properties across the country back in operation, and we are optimistic that we will be able to reopen most of our remaining properties by the end of June.

“As we continue to reopen our properties, we will remain diligent in protecting the health and safety of every person who comes through our doors, following strict safety protocols that meet the highest standards set by federal, state and local officials,” said Smith.

Caesars Entertainment will resume gaming and hospitality operations at Caesars Palace and Flamingo Las Vegas, with the company also expecting to reopen several retail and dining outlets along The LINQ Promenade, as well as the High Roller Observation Wheel.

Caesars expects Harrah’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino and the gaming floor at The LINQ Hotel & Casino to be the next properties in Las Vegas to reopen, with timing to be based on customer demand.

The operator will also reopen several of its venues outside of Las Vegas, inckuding Harrah’s Lake Tahoe and Harrah’s Laughlin. Harveys Lake Tahoe will reopen at a later date as Caesars accelerates the property’s $41m renovation, which is scheduled to be completed by late summer.

Shares in MGM Resorts International (NSQ:MGM) closed up 2.61 per cent at $18.11 per share in New York Wednesday, while shares in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NSQ:WYNN) rose 2.40 per cent to $86.93.

Shares in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NSQ:BYD) were up 7.75 per cent at $21.96 in New York, while shares in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NSQ:CZR) gained 1.76 per cent to $11.59 per share.