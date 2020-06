The Spanish government will allow retail betting and gaming premises to reopen from next week in provinces and regions that have entered Phase 3 of the COVID-19 de-escalation plan.

Regulations published in the Official State Gazette over the weekend will allow casinos, gaming establishments, betting halls and other similar facilities to reopen to the public at 50 per cent capacity, as long as hygiene and social-distancing rules are complied with.

This will only be allowed for provinces [...]