GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Ezugi and more

This week's featured games releases include new titles from Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, Evoplay Entertainment, Ezugi, Habanero, Kalamba Games and Endorphina.

Playtech - Jinns Moon

Playtech’s Rarestone studio has released Jinns Moon, the latest title in the Fire Blaze Jackpot suite of games.

The newest Fire Blaze game offers enticements with an innovative new feature. Six scattered full Moons trigger the Fire Blaze Hold & Re-Spin Feature, where four in-game jackpots can be won. Three scattered lamps award eight free games where the Genie’s mirror reveals high-paying stacks with each spin.

“Jinns Moon is a beautiful new addition to the Fire Blaze games series. It features a fresh, unique look and a memorable new Free Games bonus - every spin, empty symbols are replaced with stacks of matching symbols,” said James Stewart, head of game development for Rarestone – a Playtech Studio.

“Jinns Moon takes classic Fire Blaze game play and adds some exotic spice to tempt new and seasoned players alike.”

Pragmatic Play - Three Star Fortune

Pragmatic Play has expanded its slots portfolio with the release of Three Star Fortune.

The 3x5 slot sees the three ancient Chinese Gods of Wealth meet on the reels to bless players with huge wins. Each God symbol acts as an Expanding Wild, filling the reels with winning combinations.

If all three Gods converge on the reels on a single spin, a respin is triggered and will stay activated if Wilds continue to land.

“Three Star Fortune is undoubtedly a valuable addition to our slot portfolio,” said Pragmatic Play chief commercial officer Melissa Summerfield.

“With a highly appreciated theme, Expanding Wilds and massive win potential, players will be keeping a keen eye out for the ancient Gods of Wealth bringing their riches to the reels.”

Play’n GO - Troll Hunters 2

Play’n GO has released Troll Hunters 2, a sequel to its hit 2013 slot Troll Hunters.

Troll Hunters 2 is a gridslot centred around the Troll Hunters - Ylva, Borghild and Astrid - protecting their village form a fearsome troll threat. Each character has a unique bonus feature, letting players decide which character they would prefer to play with as part of the narrative.

“There are many factors to consider when creating a sequel, or adding to a series of games,” said Play’n GO chief product officer Martin Zettergren. “While you want to capture the familiarity of the original and keep the elements that made it successful in the first place, you can’t simply retread old ground and expect the same results.

“We’ve always maintained that we only revisit titles when we feel we can bring a new dimension to what’s gone before, and Troll Hunters 2 is a perfect example.”

Evoplay Entertainment - Fluffy Rangers

Evoplay Entertainment has launched its latest slot Fluffy Rangers, which sees five forest friends compete for the prized title of Knight of Rabbitland in an epic jousting contest set in a magical forest.

“Players with a taste for adventure and all things adorable are invited to an action-packed jousting tournament in the magical forest of Rabbitland,” said Evoplay Entertainment CEO Ivan Kravchuk. “We’ve continued to go from strength to strength in recent months with a rapidly expanding global fanbase and are delighted to showcase another industry first with Instagram filters for our game’s lovable characters. We can’t wait to see what our players make of it.”

Ezugi - Bet on Teen Patti

Evolution Gaming-owned Ezugi has released its third India-focused live dealer game, Bet on Teen Patti.

“What better way to follow up our recent announcement regarding the release of Jackpot Roulette, than with another show-stopping release in Bet on Teen Patti,” said Ezugi B2B account director Craig Luke. “Our original version of Teen Patti has been a phenomenal success since its launch in November 2019, so now being able to offer the ‘Bet On’ also known as ‘20/20’ version to our Indian and wider market player base is a truly exciting prospect for all concerned.”

Habanero - Scopa

Habanero's latest action-packed slot Scopa invites players on an unforgettable train journey through some of Italy’s best-known cities.

“We are delighted to release the immersive hit Scopa across our operator network, and we are proud of what we have achieved in transposing the much-loved card game of the same name into this innovative slot formula,” said Habanero head of business development Europe Arcangelo Lonoce.

“We hope that transporting players on a memorable exploration of Italy’s vibrant past while playing its favourite card game will prove to be the perfect hit - and we’re excited to be bringing it to our players in Italy and the world over.”

Kalamba Games - Griffin’s Quest

Kalamba Games is taking players to Mount Olympus to battle mythological creatures in search of the mighty griffin in its latest slot Griffin’s Quest.

Distributed via Oryx Gaming, the 6x5 slot features the mythical Medusa, fierce Manticores, pixies and unicorns, alongside Kalamba’s signature HyperBonus feature.

“Griffin's Quest with its beautiful graphics and unusual reel layout takes players to a mythical land where finding the mighty griffin can land big wins,” said Kalamba Games chief operating officer and co-founder Alex Cohen. “Our engaging and innovative features continue to be extremely popular with a wide demographic of players and help operators increase monetisation and retention levels.”

Endorphina - The Rise of AI

Endorphina has released its latest slot The Rise of AI, a five-reel, three-row, 10 payline game that takes players into a cyber world packed with robots, cyborgs and neon lights.

“Endorphina’s team is excited to bring to its players and operators our vision of a cyberpunk world,” said Endorphina CEO Jan Urbanec. “The Rise of AI contains a mathematical model with one of the best big winning potential for players that Endorphina has ever created.”