888 expands offering with Playzido

Endemol Shine Group’s B2B games platform Playzido has signed an agreement to distribute a range of content with London-listed operator 888 Holdings.

In the coming weeks, Playzido will initially launch several games with 888casino and its bingo brands, including Dumb and Dumber and Deal or No Deal Rapid Round from Endemol Shine Gaming, as well as third-party titles such as Tiki Runner by Bulletproof Games and Atlantis Megaways by ReelPlay.

The deal will also see further games released towards the end of August and September.

“As one of the rising stars in the online gaming world, Playzido’s portfolio of games will be a welcome addition to 888 over the course of the summer and beyond,” said 888 senior vice president of B2C Guy Cohen. “We look forward to hosting these games for our players on PC, Mac, and mobile devices as we look to bring them the best content from the world's leading game developers.”

Playzido managing director Stuart Banks commented: “We are extremely proud to announce our new partnership with 888, undeniably one of the world's leading online gambling operators.

“The deal marks a significant milestone for Playzido and is testament to the strength of our growing games portfolio and outstanding progress over the last 18 months. Everyone at Playzido is both excited and honoured to be part of 888's games offering moving forward.”

Shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading up 2.38 per cent at 155.00 pence per share in London earlier Tuesday.