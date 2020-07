Residents of Nevada and visitors returning from the state to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will be required to quarantine for 14 days effective July 1st.

Nevada is one of eight new states to fall under the tri-state area’s quarantine rule due to its rising COVID-19 infection rate, alongside California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

The tri-state area quarantine rule applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher [...]