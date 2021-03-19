Paysafe rolls out payment solutions for PlayAlberta.ca and PointsBet

Payment processor Paysafe has expanded its presence in North America through new partnerships with Canada’s PlayAlberta.ca and PointsBet in Michigan.

In Canada, Paysafe is processing online payments for Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis’ (AGLC) iGaming site PlayAlberta.ca through an expanded partnership with NeoPollard Interactive (NPi).

Paysafe now processes payments for the majority of Canada’s regulated lotteries, including the Atlantic Lottery Corporation, BCLC, Loto-Québec and Ontario Lottery and Gaming.

“Our latest partnership with NPi further strengthens Paysafe’s leadership position in North America’s regulated gambling and lottery markets,” said Paysafe director of business development for iGaming Gregory Kirstein. “Collaborating to support AGLC and PlayAlberta.ca is especially exciting as it creates an opening to expand our existing Canadian customer base.”

NPi general manager Liz Siver commented: “We are honored to be entrusted by the AGLC team to deliver its long-envisioned PlayAlberta.ca program to market this year. Our ongoing partnership with Paysafe plays an integral role in ensuring that we offer best-in-class online gambling experiences for players in Alberta.

“As this is NPi’s first Canadian venture, Paysafe’s expert teams were essential to successfully meeting requirements of operating in Canada.”

Paysafe has also expanded its US partnership with PointsBet into Michigan, with the sports betting operator already using Paysafe’s payment processing services in five other regulated US states (Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and New Jersey).

“With its innovative mindset and dedication to providing a high-quality sports-betting experience, PointsBet has established a frontrunner status in the rapidly expanding US iGaming market,” continued Kirstein. “We look forward to building on an already fruitful relationship by supporting the Michigan launch through our payment processing services, which streamline the customer payments journey and drive long-term loyalty.”