This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
Scientific Games Lottery
Scientific Games

Paysafe rolls out payment solutions for PlayAlberta.ca and PointsBet

19th March 2021 8:45 am GMT

Payment processor Paysafe has expanded its presence in North America through new partnerships with Canada’s PlayAlberta.ca and PointsBet in Michigan.

In Canada, Paysafe is processing online payments for Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis’ (AGLC) iGaming site PlayAlberta.ca through an expanded partnership with NeoPollard Interactive (NPi).

Paysafe now processes payments for the majority of Canada’s regulated lotteries, including the Atlantic Lottery Corporation, BCLC, Loto-Québec and Ontario Lottery and Gaming.

“Our latest partnership with NPi further strengthens Paysafe’s leadership position in North America’s regulated gambling and lottery markets,” said Paysafe director of business development for iGaming Gregory Kirstein. “Collaborating to support AGLC and PlayAlberta.ca is especially exciting as it creates an opening to expand our existing Canadian customer base.”

NPi general manager Liz Siver commented: “We are honored to be entrusted by the AGLC team to deliver its long-envisioned PlayAlberta.ca program to market this year. Our ongoing partnership with Paysafe plays an integral role in ensuring that we offer best-in-class online gambling experiences for players in Alberta.

“As this is NPi’s first Canadian venture, Paysafe’s expert teams were essential to successfully meeting requirements of operating in Canada.”

Paysafe has also expanded its US partnership with PointsBet into Michigan, with the sports betting operator already using Paysafe’s payment processing services in five other regulated US states (Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and New Jersey).

“With its innovative mindset and dedication to providing a high-quality sports-betting experience, PointsBet has established a frontrunner status in the rapidly expanding US iGaming market,” continued Kirstein. “We look forward to building on an already fruitful relationship by supporting the Michigan launch through our payment processing services, which streamline the customer payments journey and drive long-term loyalty.”

Related Tags
Canada Michigan Payment Processing Paysafe PlayAlberta.ca PointsBet United States
Related Articles

Paysafe names post-merger board of directors

Income Access agrees deal to power iLottery affiliate program in Virginia

Relax Gaming strengthens commercial team to grow UK presence

Paysafe plans New York listing with Foley Trasimene merger

Income Access to power new affiliate program for Tipico US

Ten years of the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50: where are they now?

Paysafe partners Sportech’s Bump 50:50 for new contactless payment solution

Paysafe expands NeoPollard Interactive deal to enter North Carolina

Paysafe appoints new chief technology officer

Stock Index

Skrill launches new Skrill Knect loyalty programme

Paysafe names Alan Osborne as chief information security officer

William Hill US partners Income Access to enhance affiliate programme

PokerStars rolls out Paysafe’s Rapid Transfer payment solution in Europe

Paysafe expands Rapid Transfer into US via Skrill platform

Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Skywind
Relax Gaming

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global
Scientific Games