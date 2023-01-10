NeoGames and Pollard Banknote reinforce long-term iLottery JV

NeoGames and Pollard Banknote have signed new agreements reinforcing their long-term approach to the continued success of the NeoPollard Interactive (NPI) joint venture.

The JV was established more than a decade ago, with NPI currently providing iLottery platforms for the Michigan Lottery, Virginia Lottery, New Hampshire Lottery and North Carolina Education Lottery, and also works with Canada's Atlantic Lottery Corporation and Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis' (AGLC) Play Alberta.

The new agreements reinforce their long-term approach to manage existing customer accounts, and also provide both companies with the option to pursue future iLottery opportunities in the North American market either in partnership, as part of the JV, or independently, depending on the specific facts and circumstances of each opportunity.

“Our partnership with Pollard and the formation of NPI close to a decade ago has resulted in creation of the leading provider of iLottery programs in the North American market,” said NeoGames CEO Moti Malul. “NPI and its customers have and continue to benefit from the close cooperation between the partners. We are pleased to announce these long-term agreements that provide continued future commitment to growth and success of our joint customers.

“The agreements represent the natural evolution of both the relationship of NPI partners and the markets in which we operate. Both parties will cooperate closely on government relations focusing particularly on new market authorizations. Within NPI we will continue to work closely to deliver our exceptional products and services to our existing customer accounts.”

Pollard Banknote co-CEO Doug Pollard said: “NPI has been the leader in the North American iLottery market since its creation ten years ago and continues to generate significant value for its lottery clients. We are extremely pleased to reconfirm the commitment to our NPI joint customers and look forward to continuing long-term success with the completion of the agreements.

“The signing of the agreements underlines the strong relationship we have had with NeoGames throughout the growth of NPI and the high level of commitment our team brings to our existing iLottery clients.”

The operations of NPI remain unchanged under the new agreements.

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed 1.28 per cent lower at $12.33 per share in New York Monday, while shares in Pollard Banknote Ltd (TOR:PBH) closed 1.88 per cent lower at CAD$18.27 in Toronto.