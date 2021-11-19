IWG debuts eInstant games in Germany with LOTTO Hessen

Lottery provider Instant Win Gaming (IWG) has launched its online instant win games in Germany for the first time through a deal with state lottery operator LOTTO Hessen.

IWG has initially rolled out six InstantGames titles on lotto-hessen.de, the iLottery site of LOTTO Hessen, marking the supplier's first delivery of eInstants to the German state lottery market.

“LOTTO Hessen has built a very strong iLottery channel. To date, the focus of their online sales has been draw games," said IWG CEO Rhydian Fisher. “Now, eInstants are being featured, and IWG is very excited to have our games available to LOTTO Hessen players.

“With 6.3 million residents, Hessen is the fifth most populous state in Germany. We see the Hessen market, and eventually the German lottery market overall, as a tremendous opportunity for iLottery.”

LOTTO Hessen becomes the 26th WLA/NASPL-member to launch IWG's games and follows last week's deal with the Lotteries Entertainment Innovation Alliance (LEIA).