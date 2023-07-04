This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok

Pariplay expands iLottery content with EQL Games integration

4th July 2023 12:35 pm GMT
SG

NeoGames-owned content provider Pariplay has expanded its Fusion aggregation platform with new instant win titles from Kentucky-based lottery supplier EQL Games.

The deal will see a range of EQL titles go live on the platform for Pariplay’s lottery-focused partners across North America, which includes the West Virginia Lottery, Ontario’s AGCO, Alberta’s AGLC and Atlantic Lottery (ALC) in Atlantic Canada.

“We have made great progress in recent years in delivering our Fusion platform to regulated online lottery operators across North America,” said Pariplay vice president of North America Shivan Patel. “We are always seeking to enhance our portfolio of games with fresh, high-quality content.

“EQL Games fits the bill perfectly with its compelling collection of iLottery instant win products that we are sure will be a hit with players.”

EQL Games CEO Brad Cummings added: “Our goal is to deliver lottery content that is novel, engaging, and profitable for lottery operators while making it available to as wide an audience as possible.

“Pariplay’s market reach is considerable, and it’s a fantastic moment for us to have reached an aggregation deal which will help to significantly further our standing in the thriving iLottery market.”

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed 0.73 per cent lower at $25.93 per share in New York Monday.

Related Tags
Canada iGaming iLottery Instant Lottery Lottery NeoGames Pariplay United States
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Greentube, Light & Wonder and more

Pariplay hires Irina Roman as head of account management

Videoslots expands into Canada with Ontario launch

NeoGames’ Aspire Global to power PlayLive! online casino in Pennsylvania

Pariplay appoints Ashley Bloor as director of partnerships

GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Evoplay, Endorphina and more

Wizard Games names Benedict McDonagh as new MD

NeoGames sees strong revenue growth continue into first quarter

GI Games Round-up: Lightning Box, BF Games, Evoplay and more

Pariplay expands Ainsworth content partnership to Canada

Pariplay grows senior team with new VP of product

GI Games Round-up: Indigo Magic, Relax Gaming, Yggdrasil and more

Pariplay expands in Ontario through Caesars launch

GI Games Round-up: Lightning Box, Playson, BF Games, Evoplay and more

Pariplay poaches new VP of operations from Mansion

Greentube
BRAGG Gaming
Digitain
coinpayments
Yggdrasil
ReferOn
Galaxsys
Playtech
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok