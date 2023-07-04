Pariplay expands iLottery content with EQL Games integration

NeoGames-owned content provider Pariplay has expanded its Fusion aggregation platform with new instant win titles from Kentucky-based lottery supplier EQL Games.

The deal will see a range of EQL titles go live on the platform for Pariplay’s lottery-focused partners across North America, which includes the West Virginia Lottery, Ontario’s AGCO, Alberta’s AGLC and Atlantic Lottery (ALC) in Atlantic Canada.

“We have made great progress in recent years in delivering our Fusion platform to regulated online lottery operators across North America,” said Pariplay vice president of North America Shivan Patel. “We are always seeking to enhance our portfolio of games with fresh, high-quality content.

“EQL Games fits the bill perfectly with its compelling collection of iLottery instant win products that we are sure will be a hit with players.”

EQL Games CEO Brad Cummings added: “Our goal is to deliver lottery content that is novel, engaging, and profitable for lottery operators while making it available to as wide an audience as possible.

“Pariplay’s market reach is considerable, and it’s a fantastic moment for us to have reached an aggregation deal which will help to significantly further our standing in the thriving iLottery market.”

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed 0.73 per cent lower at $25.93 per share in New York Monday.