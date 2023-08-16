This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

NeoGames partners Scientific Games for Pennsylvania Lottery supply deal

16th August 2023 10:12 am GMT
NeoGames
SG

NeoGames will deliver its portfolio of eInstant games to the Pennsylvania Lottery through an agreement with Scientific Games.

The three-year deal will see titles from NeoGames Studio integrated onto the Scientific Games platform, providing the Pennsylvania Lottery with a wide range of eInstant games which will be rolled out across the coming year.

The new partnership expands NeoGames’ lottery presence in North America to eight lotteries.

“We are delighted to be able to add the successful and innovative NeoGames Studio portfolio to our iLottery online platform,” said Pennsylvania Lottery executive director Drew Svitko. “We are always looking for innovative ways to enhance the digital games experience for our valued players and NeoGames Studio has a content portfolio that is packed with entertaining experiences.

“We believe that this deal will enhance the Lottery’s appeal to online players, while fulfilling the PA Lottery’s mission of boosting proceeds to programs that benefit older residents.”

NeoGames Studio managing director Hili Shakked commented: “Through this partnership with Scientific Games and the Pennsylvania Lottery, we are able to bring our premium eInstant games to a large new market of players.

“This collaboration is a further illustration of our commitment to providing innovative, engaging games that meet the needs of lottery customers. We are confident that this long-term agreement will be a win-win for all stakeholders.”

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed 0.30 per cent lower at $27.01 per share in New York Tuesday.

