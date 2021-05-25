This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

William Hill debuts in Latin America with Colombia sportsbook launch

25th May 2021 10:46 am GMT
William Hill

Caesars Entertainment-owned William Hill has launched its flagship brand in Latin America for the first time after going live in Colombia.

Powered by Aspire Global's BtoBet platform, WilliamHill.co went live Tuesday for Colombian players following the rebrand of locally licensed operator Alfabet, which was acquired by William Hill at the end of last year.

The launch comes as part of the operator's strategy to deliver growth on an international scale, with Colombia becoming the ninth regulated market where William Hill currently operates.

“I am thrilled to see WilliamHill.co launched within such a short timeframe," said William Hill CEO Ulrik Bengtsson. "This launch includes the full integration of the Alfabet team into our international business hub in Malta and marks our first entry into a regulated Latin American state."

"We are delighted to have the Alfabet team join our international team and excited by the opportunity to deliver a very competitive product and safe player experience under the William Hill brand in Colombia.”

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc (NSQ:CZR) closed at $105.08 per share in New York Monday.

