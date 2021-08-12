Kambi expands into The Bahamas with Island Luck partnership

Stockholm-listed sportsbook technology provider Kambi has signed an agreement to become the exclusive online sportsbook provider to Island Luck, the leading operator in The Bahamas.

The partnership will see Island Luck leverage Kambi's sports betting and technology services to upgrade its current sportsbook.

“We are delighted to have finalised this agreement with Island Luck, extending Kambi's presence in the Americas and further strengthening our global network,” said Kambi CEO and co-founder Kristian Nylén. “As a local market leader in The Bahamas, Island Luck is a perfect fit for Kambi and we look forward to working closely with their team to deliver an industry-leading sports betting experience to its players.”

The Island Luck partnership expands Kambi's reach in the Americas region where the supplier has recently secured deals in Argentina and Peru, in addition to powering sports betting launches across multiple US states.

“Our sports product is a significant, strategic and important vertical for our group and after considerable research, it was evident that a strategic partnership with Kambi, a global leader in the sportsbook space, was the right decision for us,” said Island Luck CEO Sebas Bastian.

“We are extremely happy to partner with Kambi to provide our customers with a superior sports betting experience and to provide us with cutting-edge risk management tools.”

Shares in Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) were trading down 1.08 per cent at SEK219.40 per share in Stockholm earlier Thursday.