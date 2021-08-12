This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Soft2Bet
Hi
Fu

Kambi expands into The Bahamas with Island Luck partnership

12th August 2021 8:23 am GMT
Kambi
OpenBet

Stockholm-listed sportsbook technology provider Kambi has signed an agreement to become the exclusive online sportsbook provider to Island Luck, the leading operator in The Bahamas.

The partnership will see Island Luck leverage Kambi's sports betting and technology services to upgrade its current sportsbook.

“We are delighted to have finalised this agreement with Island Luck, extending Kambi's presence in the Americas and further strengthening our global network,” said Kambi CEO and co-founder Kristian Nylén. “As a local market leader in The Bahamas, Island Luck is a perfect fit for Kambi and we look forward to working closely with their team to deliver an industry-leading sports betting experience to its players.”

The Island Luck partnership expands Kambi's reach in the Americas region where the supplier has recently secured deals in Argentina and Peru, in addition to powering sports betting launches across multiple US states.

“Our sports product is a significant, strategic and important vertical for our group and after considerable research, it was evident that a strategic partnership with Kambi, a global leader in the sportsbook space, was the right decision for us,” said Island Luck CEO Sebas Bastian.

“We are extremely happy to partner with Kambi to provide our customers with a superior sports betting experience and to provide us with cutting-edge risk management tools.”

Shares in Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) were trading down 1.08 per cent at SEK219.40 per share in Stockholm earlier Thursday.

Related Tags
Island Luck Kambi Sports Betting The Bahamas
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

New York reveals mobile betting license applicants

Gaming shares struggle for growth in July

Kambi doubles H1 revenue as trading volume and margin improves

Gaming Intelligence Latin America Bulletin – June 2021

Ainsworth and Catena Media shares climb high in H1 2021

Mohegan Gaming drops Kambi sportsbook in Connecticut

TG Lab and Kambi power Belgium National Lottery sportsbook relaunch

Kambi to power Olimpo.bet sportsbook launch in Latin America

Ohio lawmakers to consider sports betting and iLottery

Pala Interactive expands into 6th US state with Unibet launch in Virginia

Kambi posts strong revenue and profit growth in first quarter

CDI’s TwinSpires goes online in Indiana, Pennsylvania and Colorado

theScore out on top as gaming shares climb in Q1 2021

Rush Street Interactive president on a remarkable year

Rush Street Interactive tops GIQ20 ranking of fastest growing companies

Genius Sport
Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
digitain
NeoGames
G2E
NetEnt
Hi
Future Anthem