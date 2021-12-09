This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Aspire Global completes migration to BtoBet platform

9th December 2021 9:34 am GMT
OpenBet

Stockholm-listed gaming supplier Aspire Global has completed the migration of all of its partner brands to BtoBet’s proprietary sportsbook platform. 

The first partner brand went live on BtoBet’s sportsbook platform in August this year, with the company now completing its objective of migrating all ten brands before year-end.

Aspire said that the migration marks an important step in achieving synergies and should lead to increased revenues, reduced costs and improved profitability. 

“I’m very happy to see that we have already managed to complete this significant step in our growth strategy,” said Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon.  “This is yet another milestone in our aim to become the world’s leading iGaming supplier.

"The migration to BtoBet’s proprietary sportsbook platform opens up for numerous growth opportunities in regulated markets with both existing and new customers, especially in Europe, the US and Latin America.”

BtoBet has recently expanded its footprint by entering new markets such as Brazil and Poland, with the sportsbook supplier also certified in the UK.

Aspire Global completed its acquisition of BtoBet for an initial consideration of €20m in October 2020.

Shares in Aspire Global plc. (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 0.59 per cent lower at SEK84.50 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.

