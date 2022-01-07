IMG Arena secures official LPGA sports betting rights

Endeavor-owned sports data provider IMG Arena has secured the official sports betting rights to the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour.

The partnership marks a step change in the presentation of data-led content from the LPGA Tour, which comprises more than 30 tournaments each year, with events across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, including five major championships.

From this year, a comprehensive range of data and markets will be delivered via IMG Arena’s Golf Event Centre, as well as live streaming and interactive course visualisations from the Tour. Initial customers will include bet365, BoyleSports and Tipsport.

"We are delighted to partner with the LPGA and boost the Golf Event Centre with another elite sports competition,” said IMG Arena senior vice president of commercial Max Wright. “Bringing women’s golf to the Event Centre has long been an ambition of IMG ARENA.

"The LPGA Tour features some of the most talented athletes in the world and weekly tournaments of the finest quality, which will deliver a vast and compelling range of data-led sports betting content for operators and their players."

LPGA senior vice president of global media distribution Brian Carroll said: "IMG ARENA is the undoubted leader in producing golf sports betting content, through its game-changing Event Centre. With the full LPGA Tour covered, this is a significant commercial partnership that helps grow the game with thrilling content reaching new audiences and driving fan engagement around the world."

Shares in IMG Arena parent Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) gained 1.79 per cent to close at $33.59 per share in New York Thursday.