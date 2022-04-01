Pragmatic Play launches new sportsbook product

iGaming content provider Pragmatic Play has expanded its product offering with the launch of its first sportsbook solution.

The new sportsbook will be available to operator partners through a single API, offering a comprehensive range of sporting events, as well as access to exclusive official data from the English Premier League, ATP Tour, NBA, NFL and more.

Sports betting becomes the fifth gaming vertical served by Pragmatic Play, alongside slots, live casino, bingo and virtual sports.

“The launch of our sportsbook marks an incredibly proud moment for Pragmatic Play,” said chief business development officer Yossi Barzely. “We are not shy of adding new verticals to our offering if we believe we can be a differentiator, and by entering the sports betting space we’re now able to offer a complete one-company solution for operators looking to establish themselves or progress to new heights.”

The Pragmatic Play Sports team is headed up by vice president of sportsbook Gareth Crook, with Ties Verhoeven and Yuri Gokoryan recently brought in to support the launch.

“Our team has worked tirelessly over many months to build a product we feel highlights our aim of being the leading content provider within our sector,” said Crook. “The addition of our sportsbook product is a further step along in our mission and we intend on adding a high quality and trustworthy product.

“We have an experienced and market-oriented team driving us forward and we’ve already had significant interest expressed in our sportsbook from multiple markets. We cannot wait to bring great betting experiences to players around the world.”