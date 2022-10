Stockholm-listed sports betting technology provider Kambi Group has agreed a new retail sportsbook deal with Ontario’s leading casino operator Great Canadian Entertainment.

The multi-year agreement will see Kambi provide its on-property sportsbook solution to ten of the operator’s land-based casinos in Ontario, including its newest venue Pickering Casino Resort.

The partnership is expected to have a small positive financial impact on Kambi's revenue in 2022, with a more material revenue impact from 2023.

“I am delighted to form [...]