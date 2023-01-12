This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Evolution
BetConstruct
Delasport

Tipico enters fourth US state with Iowa sportsbook launch

12th January 2023 9:30 am GMT
Tipico

Sports betting operator Típico USA Technology has gone live in its fourth US state after securing licence approval from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.

The launch in the Hawkeye State further expands Tipico’s US footprint, with the operator’s sportsbook also available in New Jersey, Colorado and Ohio, and its online casino live in New Jersey.

“We are thrilled to grow our footprint and give Iowa customers access to our propriety product and competitive offering,” said Tipico USA CEO Adrian Vella. “Iowa betters will be able to use a very simple product with fast deposits and withdrawals, experience cutting edge functionality in Live betting, SGP+ with wide coverage on player props, and can cash out anytime - including partial cash out capabilities.

“To top it off, Tipico's functionality is run from within the US with customer service based in New Jersey.”

Iowa’s sports betting market declined for a fourth consecutive month in December 2022, as total wagers fell by 14 per cent to $229.9m, with online sportsbook wagers declining 14 per cent to $206.9m.

Tipico becomes the 18th online sportsbook operator currently live in Iowa and has launched in partnership with Caesars Entertainment's Isle of Capri Bettendorf casino.

Tipico is an official sports betting partner of Major League Soccer club Columbus Crew, and entered Ohio’s newly regulated market earlier this month in partnership with AEG Presents.

Related Tags
Iowa Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission Sports Betting Tipico United States
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

SkillOnNet and bet-at-home secure latest German online slot licences

DraftKings facing $350,000 fine as Ohio sports betting market opens

Tipico Sportsbook partners AEG Presents in Ohio

German regulator approves additional online slot operators

Bremen orders all sports betting outlets to close down

Ohio sports betting licenses attract over 50 applications

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Ezugi, Light & Wonder and more

White Hat Studios pens content deal with Tipico US

GAMOMAT appoints Dimitry Völkle as new chief partnership officer 

PressEnter Group appoints new finance chief

Gaming1 brings in CVC Capital Partners to accelerate growth

Betegy agree pan-German and Austrian deal with Tipico

Tipico enters New Jersey iGaming market with casino launch

Tipico hit with €530,000 fine in the Netherlands

Tipico to expand US presence with Caesars Entertainment

Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Amusnet
BRAGG Gaming
Yggdrasil
Clarion
Evolution
BetConstruct
Delasport