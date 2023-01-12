Tipico enters fourth US state with Iowa sportsbook launch

Sports betting operator Típico USA Technology has gone live in its fourth US state after securing licence approval from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.

The launch in the Hawkeye State further expands Tipico’s US footprint, with the operator’s sportsbook also available in New Jersey, Colorado and Ohio, and its online casino live in New Jersey.

“We are thrilled to grow our footprint and give Iowa customers access to our propriety product and competitive offering,” said Tipico USA CEO Adrian Vella. “Iowa betters will be able to use a very simple product with fast deposits and withdrawals, experience cutting edge functionality in Live betting, SGP+ with wide coverage on player props, and can cash out anytime - including partial cash out capabilities.

“To top it off, Tipico's functionality is run from within the US with customer service based in New Jersey.”

Iowa’s sports betting market declined for a fourth consecutive month in December 2022, as total wagers fell by 14 per cent to $229.9m, with online sportsbook wagers declining 14 per cent to $206.9m.

Tipico becomes the 18th online sportsbook operator currently live in Iowa and has launched in partnership with Caesars Entertainment's Isle of Capri Bettendorf casino.

Tipico is an official sports betting partner of Major League Soccer club Columbus Crew, and entered Ohio’s newly regulated market earlier this month in partnership with AEG Presents.