bet365 goes live in fifth US state with Iowa launch

Leading online sports betting operator bet365 continues to expand its operations stateside after going live in Iowa.

The Iowa launch follows a multi-year partnership with Casino Queen Marquette and marks the latest step in bet365’s expansion across the United States after going live in Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey and Colorado.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome the Hawkeye State to bet365,” said a bet365 spokesperson. “From Sioux City to Marquette and everywhere in between, Iowans will now have access to our market leading sportsbook product.”

Casino Queen Marquette general manager Sean Bateman added: “We’re thrilled to work with bet365 to provide players with an in-demand and trusted source for safe online wagering.

“It’s an exciting time for our guests and passionate sports fans in Iowa, who will benefit from fantastic site features and attractive offers.”

bet365 becomes the 19th sportsbook to launch in Iowa.

The other 18 sportsbooks generated sports handle of $172.6 million in April, down 3 per cent year-on-year, with the majority of handle derived online.