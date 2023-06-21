This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution

Delasport signs sportsbook deal with Campeón Gaming

21st June 2023 7:33 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

iGaming solutions provider Delasport has agreed a new partnership with Greek operator Campeón Gaming.

The agreement will see Delasport provide its sports betting technology to the operator’s B2C division, which comprises brands such as Campeónbet and Svenbet, as well as its B2B division Nexto Gaming.

The partnership will initially focus on Malta-licensed companies, with plans to expand in the future.

“We are proud to be able to provide our solution to a great operator like Campeón Gaming,” said Delasport CEO Oren Cohen Shwartz. “Campeón is run by super experienced executives who look to a sportsbook solution that is designed for elevating the betting experience into new heights.”

Campeόn Gaming group chief commercial officer George Merodoulakis added: “Partnering with Delasport can lead to leveraging our industry expertise and enhancing the delivery of our top-notch services.

“By joining forces with a trusted supplier, we scale up our business and meet the evolving demands of the market.”

Related Tags
Campeón Gaming Delasport iGaming Malta Sports Betting
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Delasport powers Lynxbet relaunch

Delasport agrees deal to power JNS Gaming’s Lynxbet brand

Opinion: Taking personalization in iGaming to new heights

Opinion: iGaming predictions – What we’ll see in 2023

Opinion: Player-centric products – what operators need to focus on

Delasport selected to power FansBet sports and iGaming platform

Opinion: What does a winter World Cup mean for online sports betting?

Delasport and END 2 END agree strategic bingo partnership in the UK

Opinion: Delasport enters the UK market and shares more about its market availability strategy

Delasport secures B2B licence approval in Britain

Delasport continues European expansion with Dutch certification

Delasport launches new mobile betting and gaming apps

What bettors are playing at the casino, and how to cross-sell between them

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Delasport: A strong partnership that yields a cross-channel campaign

Delasport names Inesa Glazaite as senior sales director

Evoplay
BRAGG Gaming
Greentube
sg
digitain
coinpayments
Yggdrasil
ReferOn
Amusnet
Playtech
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution