Delasport signs sportsbook deal with Campeón Gaming

iGaming solutions provider Delasport has agreed a new partnership with Greek operator Campeón Gaming.

The agreement will see Delasport provide its sports betting technology to the operator’s B2C division, which comprises brands such as Campeónbet and Svenbet, as well as its B2B division Nexto Gaming.

The partnership will initially focus on Malta-licensed companies, with plans to expand in the future.

“We are proud to be able to provide our solution to a great operator like Campeón Gaming,” said Delasport CEO Oren Cohen Shwartz. “Campeón is run by super experienced executives who look to a sportsbook solution that is designed for elevating the betting experience into new heights.”

Campeόn Gaming group chief commercial officer George Merodoulakis added: “Partnering with Delasport can lead to leveraging our industry expertise and enhancing the delivery of our top-notch services.

“By joining forces with a trusted supplier, we scale up our business and meet the evolving demands of the market.”