BetDEX secures sportsbook licence in Ireland

Betting Exchange operator BetDEX Exchange has secured its second operating licence after receiving a remote betting intermediary licence in Ireland.

The licence from the Irish Revenue Commissioners enables the BetDEX Exchange to offer all forms of online sports betting in Ireland, and follows its approval in the Isle of Man late last year.

“As a UK-headquartered company with a local presence in Ireland, the BetDEX team is excited to enter a new but familiar territory of operation. Ireland has a rich history of being at the forefront of sports betting advancements,” said BetDEX CEO and co-founder Varun Sudhakar. “While this license provides Irish citizens with the opportunity to bet using our platform, it also introduces the region to the power and benefits of blockchain and web3 technologies.

“We’re confident this will continue to advance the adoption of web3 betting platforms across the globe.”

BetDEX Labs chairman and co-founder Nigel Eccles added: “Ireland has long been a leader in innovation and adoption of new technologies. This licensing is a testament to the country’s commitment to staying on the cutting-edge and I am proud to be able to bring the BetDEX Exchange back to my native country.

“On behalf of the BetDEX team we are excited to provide a superior betting experience to the people of Ireland.”

BetDEX was founded by three former FanDuel executives, including co-founder and former CEO Nigel Eccles, alongside FanDuel's former head of engineering Stuart Tonner and senior manager Varun Sudhakar.