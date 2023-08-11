Kambi extends Rank Group partnership

Stockholm-listed sports betting supplier Kambi Group has signed an extension to its sportsbook partnership with Rank Group.

The renewal extends a partnership first agreed in 2016 and will see Kambi continue to provide its complete sportsbook to Rank, including AI-powered trading, Bet Builder and horse racing products.

The London-listed bingo and casino operator launched its third brand on the Kambi sportsbook platform last year, with its Spanish-facing YoSports brand going live alongside the Grosvenor Sport and Enracha brands.

“We are very proud to have strengthened our relationship with Rank Group through this latest partnership extension, and delighted to continue supporting its excellent stable of sports betting brands,” said Kambi CEO and co-founder Kristian Nylén.

“One of the gaming industry’s leading operators, Rank has long been a valued Kambi partner and we look forward to empowering their sports betting ambitions in the years to come with our Complete sportsbook.”

Tom Orton, director of sports at Rank Interactive commented: “With Kambi’s support we have driven 80 per cent growth in our Grosvenor sportsbook revenues over the past 12 months and are excited about what this extended partnership has the capacity to deliver.

“We aspire to be the sportsbook of choice, not only for our digital customers but also those who visit our venues, and Kambi will help us to realise our ambitious goals at Grosvenor Sport.”

Shares in Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) were unchanged at SEK191.40 per share in Stockholm Friday morning, while shares in Rank Group plc (LSE:RNK) were trading 1.20 per cent higher at 93.10 pence per share in London.