Kambi signs retail sportsbook deal in Kansas with Prairie Band Casino

Kambi Group is set to power the first tribal sportsbook in Kansas after agreeing a new partnership with Prairie Band Casino & Resort.

Owned by the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, the retail sportsbook will feature 10 kiosks and four bar top terminals, and follows approval earlier this year for an on-site sportsbook at the casino on tribal land.

“We’re very proud to partner with Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation’s Casino and Resort as we continue to support tribes in their sports betting endeavours,” said Kambi CEO and co-founder Kristian Nylén. “Their successful and long-standing reputation in Kansas, combined with our award-winning sports betting technology, will create a one-of-a-kind experience for their current customers while also attracting a whole new demographic.”

Prairie Band Casino & Resort director of gaming Chris Garrow commented: “When sports betting was legalised in Kansas last year we received so many positive comments and questions from our guests. Mostly asking when we start offering it, and we continue to get those questions. Now, we finally will be able to answer those questions with certainty.

“We are excited to launch our retail sportsbook as another amenity for our guests to “play your way.” This will be the first true locals' sportsbook in Kansas.”

Shares in Kambi Group plc. (STO:KAMBI) were trading 1.65 per cent lower at SEK173.00 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.