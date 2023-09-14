This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Colorado Division of Gaming takes over self-exclusion program

14th September 2023 10:18 am GMT
Colorado Flag
Playtech

The Colorado Division of Gaming has officially launched the state’s new self-exclusion program.

The self-exclusion program allows individuals with responsible gaming concerns to enroll to be excluded from gambling at casinos and placing sports wagers at retail and online sportsbooks in the Centennial State. The exclusion period options are one year, three years or five years.

Previously, the Problem Gambling Coalition of Colorado (PGCC) enrolled individuals and managed the self-exclusion list.

“The Division of Gaming is committed to promoting responsible gaming in the Colorado gaming industry, and the launch of the state’s self-exclusion program is an exciting advancement for our state,” said Colorado Division of Gaming director Christopher Schroder.

“We appreciate all of the work that the PGCC has done to get the self-exclusion program to this point. They are an excellent partner in this important work.”

The self-exclusion list has already been disseminated to members of the gaming industry in Colorado, which will allow industry members to be able to take the appropriate steps in preventing enrolled individuals from gambling.

In the Division’s continued efforts to prevent problem gambling, the goal over the next year is to build a "robust and technology leveraged" website to make signups and dissemination as efficient as possible.

Related Tags
Casino Colorado Colorado Division of Gaming iGaming Self-Exclusion Programme Slots Sports Betting United States
