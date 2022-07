The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) is on track to secure an additional $7m in funding to promote responsible gambling initiatives and to effectively manage higher-than-expected internet gaming activity.

The additional funding was agreed by lawmakers as part of the state’s 2023 fiscal year budget, which has now been submitted to Governor Gretchen Whitmer for approval.

The new budget is expected to take effect on October 1 and will enable the MGCB to deliver a comprehensive responsible [...]