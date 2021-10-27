Bally’s Corporation acquires UX specialist Degree 53

New York-listed gaming operator Bally's Corporation has acquired UK-based front-end development agency Degree 53 for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition of the user experience (UX) design and software development specialist will enable Bally’s to enhance its omni-channel offering, providing key functionality to integrate Gamesys' player account management and iGaming solution, in addition to supporting engagement initiatives with Monkey Knife Fight and SportCaller.

Degree 53 will also support product development as part of Bally's media partnership with Sinclair Broadcast Group.

“We are delighted to welcome Degree 53 to the Bally's family,” said Adi Dhandhania, chief operating officer for North America, Bally Interactive. “As we prepare to launch our Bally Bet 2.0 mobile sportsbook app early next year, we look forward to leveraging the Degree 53 team to develop our mobile sportsbook products and enhance our customers' overall betting experience.”

Following completion of the deal, Degree 53's team of 54 design and technical experts will continue to operate out of its Manchester studio.

“We have ambitious plans for our multi-faceted sports offering as we strive to appeal to new audiences across North America,” said Raja B-Sheikh, senior vice president of sports products for Bally Interactive. “The Degree 53 team arms us with a unique perspective and skillset that will further advance not only the core Bally Sports product, but also our ambitious plans for innovative and connected experiences.

“I am excited to work closely with the team as they contribute to our quest of making Bally's the number one destination for gaming entertainment.”

Degree 53 has worked with some of the biggest companies in the gaming industry, including Betfred, Scientific Games, FDJ Gaming Solutions, Penn National, as well as Gamesys brands Vera&John and Rainbow Riches.

“Degree 53 was founded in 2013 to provide creative and innovative online and software solutions for the online gaming industry,” said Degree 53 managing director Richard Wagstaff. “We are pleased that Bally's has recognized the differentiated approach that we bring to the market and to join with them during such an exciting period of the company's evolution.

“This is an exciting time for online gaming and the sports betting industry, and we look forward to immersing ourselves in the diversified projects that Bally's provides.”

Shares in Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) were trading 2.76 per cent lower at $50.65 per share in New York in earlier trading Wednesday.