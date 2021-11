Former Formula One team owner Eddie Jordan has teamed up with former Scientific Games sports betting chief Keith O’Loughlin to bring the number of companies bidding for Playtech to three.

Playtech confirmed that the pair’s JKO Play vehicle has approached Playtech for due diligence information that might lead to an offer for Playtech. The pair said they were in talks with Centerbridge about institutional debt and structured capital funding, as well as other sources of debt [...]